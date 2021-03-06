A unique season amid the COVID-19 pandemic reaches a critical juncture for the Illinois wrestling team. The two-day Big Ten championships get underway at 9 a.m. Saturday inside the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. Sports copy editor
Joe Vozzelli Jr. has the scoop:Painful anniversaryIllinois wrestling coach Jim Heffernan remembers the exact time when the news arrived that the Illini would not be going to last season’s NCAA championships in Minneapolis. 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020. With the COVID-19 pandemic taking hold in the United States, the NCAA canceled the national tournament. Nearly 51 weeks later, Illinois heads to this weekend’s Big Ten wrestling championships at the Bryce Jordan Centerin University Park, Pa., where the Illini will aim to earn automatic bids into this month’s nationals in St. Louis based on how they finish in their respective weight class at the conference meet. Justin Cardani, Dylan Duncan, Danny Braunagel, Zac Braunagel and Luke Luffman were among the current Illini who qualified for nationals last season only to have that opportunity taken away from them. “You know, the one thing I keep trying to remind them of is: They kind of need to remember that pain,” Heffernan said. “How bad it felt being told, ‘You’re done. You don’t have the opportunity to wrestle at the national championships.’ Hopefully they have been able to hold some of that pain as a motivator that has kept them going and kept them on track to do the right things this year in preparation.”
Local talentThe records show a tale of two seasons for two former area standouts. Cardani — a two-time IHSA state champion at Centennial — went 2-6 at 125 pounds during his redshirt sophomore season with the Illini, while Luffman — a three-time IHSA state champion at Urbana — was 6-2 at heavyweight as an Illinois sophomore. But Heffernan is quick to look beyond what the records show, especially in the case of Cardani. “Cardani has probably wrestled the toughest schedule of anybody on our team,” the Illini coach said. “So, I think, the fact that he’s been close with all of them, I don’t want to say he’s found ways to lose. He’s not found ways to win a couple of those matches this year, where we really think he should have.” Heffernan said the key for Luffman lies in building up his confidence. “As good as he is, I still don’t know if he understands that he belongs in that top group of guys,” Heffernan said. “It’s not a work-ethic thing with him at all. It’s not an ability thing. ... The one thing with Luke is he’s beaten two or three guys (ranked) in the top 10. He belongs there. It’s just getting him to consistently do the same things against the higher-end guys that has been a little bit of a challenge.”
Back from injuryA 6-0 dual-match record doesn’t tell the complete story of Danny Braunagel’s season. The redshirt sophomore from Belleville, after all, had to overcome a thumb injury that required surgery and meant he sat out of practice for nearly two weeks. That was the recommendation as there was concern the area around the incision could become infected if Braunagel wasn’t careful. The 165-pounder missed the Illini’s matches against Purdue (a 19-17 victory) at Huff Hall, at No. 1 Iowa (36-6 loss) and at No. 12 Minnesota (25-13 loss) before returning for Illinois’ final two duals. Braunagel was dominant in his first match back — a 24-11 win by major decision against Northwestern’s David Ferrante on Feb. 7 in Evanston and followed that up with a 9-6 win by decision against Nebraska’s Peyton Robb during the Illini’s regular-season finale in Champaign. “As much as that (injury) drove him crazy, and I think it was really hard on him, I think in the long run you can tell his body’s rested,” Heffernan said of Braunagel, who finished sixth at 165 during last season’s Big Ten meet. “He’s pretty fresh. He’s been able to train hard. He hasn’t really had any lulls in his training because of being banged up or worn out, so that’s been very positive.”
Byrd is the wordA redshirt season is usually the preferred path, Heffernan said, for helping lessen the learning curve from the high-school level to college. It made even more sense in the case of Lucas Byrd to sit out his first season at Illinois, with Travis Piotrowski a mainstay in the Illini lineup at 133 pounds over the course of his four seasons in C-U. Studying the practice habits and techniques of a four-time NCAA qualifier in Piotrowski has its benefits. When Piotrowski graduated this past summer, Byrd was ready to step in at 133. And he’s found success right away. The Cincinnati native has been one of Illinois’ most consistent performers this season, posting a 7-1 duals record. His 29 dual-match points are the most of anyone on the Illini’s roster ahead of Danny Braunagel (18) and 141-pounder Dylan Duncan (17). Byrd has two wins by pinfall and two more by major decision on his ledger. Byrd’s lone loss was a 18-6 defeat by major decision to Iowa’s Austin DeSanto, a two-time All-American. “I think ideally what we like to do is bring somebody in and redshirt him,” Heffernan said of Byrd’s development. “He had an opportunity to come in and sit behind (Piotrowski) and learn and adapt — and that’s important.”