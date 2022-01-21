CHAMPAIGN — Andre Curbelo kept his composure as he made the short walk from the Illinois bench to the scorer’s table Monday against Purdue.
On the inside, though? Curbelo was feeling all the emotions of checking into a basketball game for the first time in two months.
That the sold-out State Farm Center crowd was on its feet, roaring its approval of his return, only intensified the feeling of what it meant to get back on the court.
“I was crying on the inside — just happy tears, so proud and thankful to be back on the court,” Curbelo said Thursday morning, his first public comments to reporters since after he played against Arkansas State on Nov. 12. “When you go through a tough injury like this, you think of the worst. So many expectations and so much for this year I was looking forward to. I’m a guy that I live up to the expectations. I like the challenges. That’s why I came to America for. Knowing the fans were excited for me to be back was a great thing and a great feeling.”
The 26 minutes Curbelo played Monday during No. 17 Illinois’ 96-88 double overtime loss to No. 4 Purdue were the first for Curbelo since he played 20 minutes against Kansas State on Nov. 23 in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Mo.
Even then, Curbelo wasn’t all himself. He bounced in and out of the game during the second half against Kansas State and was notably unwell.
It’s safe to say at this point the sophomore point guard wasn’t entirely himself in the other three games he played in November, either.
The concussion Curbelo suffered during Illinois’ final exhibition game against Indiana (Pa.) on Oct. 29 cost him the season opener against Jackson State on Nov. 9. He returned three days later against Arkansas State and played in games with the Red Wolves, Marquette, Cincinnati and Kansas State.
Post-concussion symptoms, though, lingered. Eventually turned persistent enough that Curbelo was pulled from the rotation and missed 11 consecutive games between Illinois hosting UT Rio Grande Valley on Nov. 26 and hosting Michigan last Friday night.
“It was such a tough time,” Curbelo said. “It was frustrating almost every day getting headaches literally every single day. … I’ve never had this kind of injury before. There were days where I didn’t really know how to deal with it.
“It was scary, man. I’ve had concussions before, but nothing like this one. It’s scary when you don’t really have a lot of answers and don’t have a lot of knowledge of what’s going on. It’s a day-to-day thing. Some days were like, ‘OK, I’m really good,’ but some other days were like, ‘OK, I don’t know what’s going on. Why am I feeling like this?’”
The longer the post-concussion symptoms lingered, the more Curbelo began to question what the rest of his sophomore season might look like. There were times, he admitted, he felt like his situation would cost him the rest of the season.
“Typical college athlete mindset when you get an injury like this, you start thinking about the worst because you don’t want to be in shock when you get the news that either you can’t play or can’t do this or that for this long,” Curbelo said. “At the end of the day, I was trying to stay positive, but at the same time, I was trying to have a mindset where if I got some bad news, I didn’t get to a bad space if that would have happened.”
Curbelo leaned on his teammates the last two months to make sure he didn’t get to that negative frame of mind. The Illinois coaching staff, too. Plus his friends and family.
Even that wasn’t always easy, though. Not for Curbelo.
“Whenever there’s a time like this, you’ve got to make sure you have the right support and right people around you,” he said. “It can get very lonely if you don’t know how to deal with it. It happened to me. I’m a guy that doesn’t really speak about a lot of things to people, and there was a time, I really didn’t want to speak up about how I was feeling. I would just deal with it on my own.
“That can get challenging because pretty much it’s you by yourself trying to fight a situation that you, as a person, know you clearly need help and need somebody to support you. Because of how I am, I may not do that. You’ve got to challenge yourself to get out of your comfort zone and speak about the situation and speak about your feelings. It’s important to be in a good mental space, for sure.”
Curbelo wasn’t cleared for Monday’s game against Purdue until roughly 20 hours beforehand. He had practiced twice leading up to the game. Sort of. It was mostly shooting. His participation in other aspects of that preparation was severely curtailed.
“He practiced two days, and he had a colored jersey on so we could avoid contact with him,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “It was kind of like putting the pink jersey on a quarterback. You don’t hit him. Then he goes out and plays in a real game.”
Curbelo finished with 20 points, six rebounds, three assists and zero turnovers in the loss to Purdue. He looked like the same player that dazzled defenses as a freshman during the 2020-21.
Felt like it, too.
That was the most important part.
“Physically, I couldn’t be myself,” Curbelo said about his two months of post-concussion symptoms, which included debilitating enough headaches that he couldn’t do anything. “That was probably the hardest thing — not being able to be myself — because I know the kind of person I am. I’m that happy guy that brings the energy. It’s bringing that constant energy in practice and giggles and not making everything so serious. You’ve got to have some sort of fun at times.”
That was missing even in the games Curbelo played in November. He admits not feeling like himself and certainly trying to do too much during a mistake-laden performance against Marquette. Moving forward feeling healthy and like himself again after two months of working to get to that point is now the goal.
A goal that Underwood said is still somewhat of a day-to-day process.
“I’m hopeful he’s to that point this process is behind him and the significance of that is behind him,” Underwood said. “I know one thing for sure. It’s always been day-to-day. It’s the reaction to that day that controls what happens the next day. … We’re past the point of asking him daily what his symptoms are. Now, it’s just him. If there’s nothing, we go. We’re assuming that’s the case from this point on.”