CHAMPAIGN — Word started to filter through the Orange Krush as Illinois built its lead to double digits late in the second half against No. 5 Michigan on Wednesday night at State Farm Center. If the Illini held on to that advantage, finished off the Wolverines, there would be no court storming.
No repeat of the frenzied celebration from last season when Illinois took down a top 10 Michigan State team for its biggest win of the season.
That held true with what Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu said two months prior in Rosemont at Big Ten Media Day. Taking down ranked teams would be the expectation for Illinois this season.
And that’s what the Illini did Wednesday night. Not all of their double-digit lead was still around by the time the final buzzer sounded, but enough for a 71-62 victory in front of a State Farm Center crowd of 13,277. It was the first Illinois win against a top five team since Tyler Griffey was wide open off the inbounds play for a layup to top No. 1 Indiana in the 2012-13 season.
Dosunmu said Illinois (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten) has always had the “swagger” to knock off a top opponent. Doing so this season — at least until Wednesday night — had proven more difficult. A bad second half cost the Illini at Arizona. A bad first half the same against Miami. Some missteps in the closing minutes at Maryland produced the same negative result.
“The way we’re playing now is definitely a great way to play,” Dosunmu said. “We’re playing with more intensity, and we’re playing with more confidence. Hopefully we just keep things rolling. We knew this would happen. Now it’s all about sustaining.
“It feels great — especially coming off Saturday’s game against Maryland letting that one slip away. We could have easily put our heads down. We could have easily looked for sympathy, but that’s not how we approached this game. I applaud our team. We came ready to play. We came prepared. What you put in, you get out.”
Consider the Illini’s lesson learned after its home loss to Miami in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Preparation for that game was among the worst Illinois coach Brad Underwood had seen in his time leading the Illini. The focus wasn’t there. Or the attention to detail. Falling behind by 27 points it the first half to necessitate a wild — albeit ultimately unsuccessful — comeback attempt was the result.
“It’s an attitude,” Underwood said. “That’s the one thing we can control is the effort and the attitude we show up to play with.”
The Illini had to learn how to finish games. Close out wins against power conference opponents. A couple successes last season hadn’t translated this year until Wednesday night against the Wolverines (8-2, 1-1).
“We prepared for late situations in practices, so I felt like we were more confident, more prepared,” said sophomore forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili, who had 12 points and eight rebounds in the win. “We experienced last game, one-point game. Before that, (two-point) game. Now we really have that experience. In that moment we look at each other and know what’s up. Everybody knows what’s up, and we learned how to close it out.”
Underwood has likened getting to the the point where finishing games like Wednesday’s is commonplace to climbing a mountain. It was a bit of a slog in his first two seasons at Illinois with a combined record of 26-37 and few true signature wins. That particular mountain’s peak seemed rather far off.
“That’s what we’ve been doing here since I got here is climbing the mountain and trying to get our players and our culture established,” Underwood said while echoing one of his regular refrains about the true difficulty of winning. “Getting to the top of the mountain is always hard. It’s the steepest part. We took that lump Saturday. I said it was the first time I felt like I was coaching my team. Maybe (Wednesday) is another step.
“We’re right there. It’s got to be a belief. We’re 1-1 along with just about everyone else in this league. It’s going to be that kind of year. It’s going to be hard fought. I think we’re just as capable as anybody.”
Illinois proved that Wednesday against Michigan by doing three things it does well. The Illini crashed the offensive boards, established both Bezhanishvili (12 points and eight rebounds) and freshman center Kofi Cockburn (19 points and 10 rebounds) in the paint and got Dosunmu (14 points) and Andres Feliz (13 points) attacking the basket.
All of that contributed to Illinois’ first Big Ten win of the season and Michigan’s first conference loss.
“If we want to battle and compete in the Big Ten and have a chance to raise a trophy, we can’t allow a team to score 44 points on us in the paint and then also have 16 second chance points and 15 offensive rebounds,” first-year Wolverines’ coach Juwan Howard said. “That’s a recipe for a loss.”