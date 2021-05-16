CHAMPAIGN — The early days of the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t help Ayo Dosunmu last spring after he entered his name in the NBA draft.
It became clear early that the combine and individual team workouts — two items that could have helped his cause — weren’t going to happen.
Couple the uncertainty of the draft process with a dip in his draft stock despite a productive season both individually and for Illinois as a team, and Dosunmu was looking at being a potential late second round pick in the best-case scenario.
Dosunmu took the feedback he received from NBA organizations and opted for one more year in Champaign. One more season at Illinois to elevate his profile on the national level. It worked.
Dosunmu was a consensus First Team All-American and was named USA Today’s National Player of the Year. From a statistical standpoint, the 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard averaged career highs in scoring (20.1 points), rebounds (6.3) and assists (5.3). Most importantly, though, at least in the minds of NBA talent evaluators, he shot a career-high 39 percent from three-point range.
Dosunmu didn’t go from totally off NBA radars into a lottery pick lock, but his draft stock certainly received a boost from that third season with the Illini.
“We’re talking about a guy who went from fringe draftable in the second round to someone who’s probably going to be picked in the 20s,” said Jeremy Woo, who covers the NBA and NBA draft for Sports Illustrated. “That’s not rare, but I think the way in which he did it definitely was impressive. I think there are still are some questions — there’s still things people are unsure about with him — but it was hard to knock his level of consistency this year.”
Dosunmu turned 21 during the 2020-21 season. Getting older isn’t always great for a future pro’s NBA draft prospects. Younger is often better, and that’s particularly true at the top of the draft.
Where Dosunmu is slated to be selected? Toward the end of the first round? Being a little bit older than his contemporaries won’t hurt. Other guards projected in the late first and early second rounds include Auburn’s Sharife Cooper (19 years old), Arizona State’s Josh Christopher (19), LSU’s Cameron Thomas (19), Florida’s Tre Mann (20) and Kentucky’s BJ Boston (19).
“This is kind of a freshmen-heavy middle of the pack in this draft, and a lot of times those picks are teams in the playoffs who are trying to compete sooner,” Woo said. “I think that will help him just in terms of his readiness being further along than a lot of these guys who are 19 years old.”
That the 6-foot-5 Dosunmu bulked up to 200 pounds in his time at Illinois doesn’t hurt either. The Chicago native didn’t lose his burst in transition, but he was still able to add good weight to his frame under strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher’s tutelage. Getting bigger helped Dosunmu finish at the rim (and sometimes above it) more effectively in addition to getting him ready to defend at the next level.
“He’s always had the potential to be a good defender based on his size and how physical he can be,” Woo said. “I think he did a good job of putting on a lot of muscle. He’s not going to be outmatched physically on an NBA floor.”
The sticking point for Dosunmu remains his shooting — particularly how consistent he can be from three-point range after shooting 34.5 percent for his Illinois career — and the fact he’s in between positions as a guard at the next level. Combo guard territory can be difficult to navigate at times.
“There were games this year where you could really kind of see maybe he is a little bit better of a passer than we thought,” Woo said. “He wasn’t always consistent. He did turn the ball over a lot, which is one of the concerns, but he did flash some ability to make plays.
“I think there’s still some questions about his shooting, although the strides he did make were definitely encouraging. Those questions will be there until he continues to make shots, but at least that’s pointing in a better direction than it was a year ago.”
The stylistic shift in the NBA where teams employ more than one ball handler on the court at one time could help Dosunmu navigate his tweener status in the backcourt. Dosunmu saw his usage rate at Illinois climb every season to the point he was used on 30 percent of Illinois’ plays in the 2020-21 season. The ball won’t be in his hands quite so frequently at the next level.
“I think you need more than one playmaker to be a good offense,” Woo said. “That’s going to help him. A lot of times he struggled this year was when he would get the ball in his hands and get tunnel vision. Ayo would sometimes force stuff. That will be maybe less of an issue if you play him with another guard who can take pressure off him to make every play. … There’s scenarios where he’s helped. He doesn’t have to be a true point guard to succeed.”