CHAMPAIGN — Dana Howard isn’t quite sure how Penn State claimed the title of “Linebacker U.”
Howard’s viewpoint on the issue isn’t completely objective, but the former Illinois standout does make an intriguing case for his alma mater.
“We’ve got two Butkus awards and a guy named Dick Butkus,” Howard said. “What more you want? What more you need? I think we are ‘Linebacker U.’ I know we are ‘Linebacker U.’”
Howard was the first Illinois linebacker to win the Butkus Award, taking home the honor for the nation’s top linebacker in 1994. He ultimately wound up inducted to both the College Football Hall of Fame and Illinois Hall of Fame in 2018. Kevin Hardy won the 1995 Butkus Award. The nine-year pro will join Howard in the Illinois Hall of Fame when he’s formally inducted Saturday afternoon.
“To be honored and go into the Smith Center and see my picture everywhere and see so many friendly faces I haven’t seen in a while brings back so many memories,” Hardy said Friday afternoon before Illinois and Maryland kicked off Friday night at the same Memorial Stadium he and Howard wreaked so much havoc on opposing offenses. “It’s just a blessing to be here and a blessing to be honored the way we’re being honored going into the Hall of Fame.”
Hardy spent part of Thursday with Bret Bielema’s Illini — speaking to them after their final walkthrough before facing the Terrapins — and then acted as an honorary captain for Friday night’s game. Getting up in front of the team brought back some clear memories for Hardy, who was in the players’ shoes more than two decades ago when Butkus returned to campus.
“I remember as a player that I was just glued to everything that he had to say, because he had done things I would like to do,” Hardy said. “I know a lot of those guys probably feel the same way. They look at the success I had. I know that they were listening. I just hope that I was able to share some words of inspiration that helped them, and hopefully they’ll get the same opportunities I had.”
Hardy’s opportunity at Illinois yielded multiple honors before he became the No. 2 overall pick in the 1996 NFL draft. The Evansville, Ind., native was a Freshman All-American in 1993 for the Illini, a two-time All-Big Ten selection in 1994 and 1995 and a consensus All-American in 1995 when he won the Butkus Award.
Howard, who had just as illustrious of an Illinois career, was one of the reasons Hardy wound up in Champaign. An up-close look at Howard during practice on Hardy’s recruiting trip created the vision of playing next to him.
“I didn’t realize I hit somebody and he saw it,” Howard joked. “I’m happy I could do my part because now we’ve got a Hall of Famer.”
Hardy and Howard got to spend time together Friday before the Illinois-Maryland game. Those two were just half of the Illini’s record-setting linebacker corps in the early 1990s playing alongside Simeon Rice and John Holecek.
“Honestly, I look at myself and think I’m the odd man,” Hardy said. “I look at that and say, ‘I don’t belong with those guys.’ Simeon was just an unbelievable talent from day one. … I look at guys like Simeon and Dana, we used to work our tails off in practice and in the weigh room. Simeon used to come to the stadium and run these (stairs) and used to drag me out to do that. It was so much work that was put in. When you look back, it feels good. You saw what the result was out of it — the success that we had. I’m so appreciative of having those guys as teammates.
“When you look back, it’s really, really humbling because of how special that is, how special that was. We put in a lot of work. To look back and see all the things we accomplished together with Simeon Rice and John Holecek was really a special time. I’m just thrilled to death I was a part of that.”
Howard saw the potential in Hardy, though. The East St. Louis native — Illinois’ leading tackler from 1991-94 whose 595 career tackles is still first in program history — saw it as his responsibility to make sure his teammates maxed out their abilities on the field.
“Not saying I was better than everybody, but I was pretty (darn) good,” Howard said. “I knew that I needed to lift the guys up to my level in order for us to be something. They were good, but I don’t know if a lot of them knew how could they could be. (Hardy) was more like a superhero who just didn’t know he had the ability. Doing what we were doing, we brought it out of him and made him into what he is now.”