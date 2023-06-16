Steve Stricker
The 56-year-old is a serious favorite to win the U.S. Senior Open when the final round tees off July 2 at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wis. The Charles Schwab Cup money leader has already collected $2,636,060, in winnings, with four victories in nine PGA Tour Champions events that includes three wins since mid-May.
Nick Hardy
The 27-year-old already has his first PGA Tour win on tap this season — the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 23 — and is 49th in the FedEx Cup leaderboard, just shy of earning $2 million this season. And he’s playing in his fifth U.S. Open this week, starting with an even-par 70 on Thursday.
Thomas Pieters
The 31-year-old Belgium native is in his first year on the LIV Tour and is playing in the U.S. Open this week in Los Angeles. The big hitter had an opening round of 1-over 71 on Thursday, with three birdies, 11 pars and four bogeys, and is set to tee off at 2:59 p.m. Friday in the second round.
Thomas DETRY
The 30-year-old from Belgium has one U.S. Open appearance on his ledger, but it was back in 2021. Still, playing in his first full year as a PGA Tour member, Detry has competed in 19 events since last September, is 44th in the FedEx Cup leaderboard and has earned $1,969,795 in winnings.
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
His second pro tournament is going about as well as his first. The 23-year-old is tied for second at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open after a 6-under 64 in Thursday’s first round. This comes after Dumont de Chassart won his pro debut in South Carolina last Sunday.
Michael Feagles
The 25-year-old will forever have his name in the golf record books after his round of 59 last Thursday on the Korn Ferry Tour. He’s playing in Wichita, Kan., as well this week, and is tied for 14th after he had a solid 5-under 65 during his first round on Thursday at Crestview Country Club.
Tommy Kuhl
A little more than two weeks after his college career ended at the NCAA Championships, the 23-year-old from Morton made his pro debut on Thursday. Playing in the PGA Tour Canada’s Royal Beach Victoria Open, Kuhl is tied for 37th place after opening with a 2-under 68.