CHAMPAIGN — Three former Illinois football standouts are up for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.
Defensive tackle Moe Gardner and linebackers Kevin Hardy and Simeon Rice all were announced Wednesday as 2022 ballot members.
Gardner is a two-time first-team All-American, the 1989 Big Ten Lineman of the Year and 1990 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year who went on to be drafted in 1991 by the Atlanta Falcons.
Hardy is the 1995 Butkus Award winner and a first-team All-American that year as well. He helped the Illini to a pair of bowl games and eventually was taken second overall in the 1996 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Rice is another two-time first-team All-American, and he possesses the Big Ten and school records for career sacks with 44 1/2. He also holds Illinois' record for career tackles for loss (69) and its single-season record for sacks (16). Rice was taken third in the 1996 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals.
Linebacker Dana Howard is the last Illini to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, as part of its 2018 class. The only other former Illinois played inducted this century is receiver David Williams in 2005, and the Illini boast 17 total Hall inductions.