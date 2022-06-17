BROOKLINE, Mass. — Former Illinois golfer Nick Hardy shot a 2-under 68 to move into a tie for first place at the U.S. Open on Friday morning with the second round of the tournament still underway at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.
Hardy was the first of the now co-leaders to finish the second round. The 2018 Big Ten Player of the Year carded three birdies in his morning round and saved par out of the bunker on his final hole to maintain his place among the tournament leaders.
Scottie Scheffler also made a move in the second round, with a 3-under 67 putting the world No. 1 in contention. The golfers who posted 3-under 67s in the first round — Rory McIlroy, Joel Dahmen, David Lingmerth and Callum Tarren — have yet to hit the course for the second round.
Lingmerth was the final golfer in the field as the replacement for Martin Kaymer, who withdrew this past Saturday. It's a distinction he took from Hardy, who was the first alternate out of the Springfield, Ohio, qualifier but earned a spot in the U.S. Open field.
Hardy is competing in his fourth U.S. Open. He finished 52nd in 2015 at Chambers Bay Golf Course in University Way, Wash., and also qualified but did not make the cut in 2016 and 2019.
Two other Illini golfers are in the U.S. Open field. Thomas Pieters is tied for 22nd after shooting a 2-under 68 in the second round, and current Illinois senior Adrien Dumont de Chassart is still on the course for his second round.