AVONDALE, La. — A successful weekend for Illinois golf extended to one of its more successful recent alums.
Former Illini Nick Hardy won his first PGA TOUR event Sunday teaming with Davis Riley for a dominant victory at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Hardy and Riley, who also won for the first time, closed out their tournament record 30-under 258 at TPC Louisiana with a final-round 65. The Zurich Classic features 80 two-man teams competing in two rounds of best ball and two rounds, including the final round, of alternate shot.
Hardy and Riley carded rounds of 64-66-63-65 to top the Canadian team of Adam Hadwin and Nick Taylor by two shots. Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler finished third, and Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay and Matthew NeSmith and Taylor Moore tired for fourth.
The winning duo each will receive $1,242,700 in winnings and 400 FedEx Cup points. Hardy’s first career PGA TOUR also comes with a two-year PGA TOUR exemption, exemption into the PGA Championship and exemptions into next year’s PGA TOUR designated events — no-cut events with limited fields and elevated purses.