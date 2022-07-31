CHAMPAIGN — Richard Harrington used a straightforward approach to plot his way around Champaign Country Club during Saturday’s first round of the Twin City golf tournament.
It worked perfectly, as the St. Thomas More graduate tallied six birdies and an eagle over the course of 18 holes to finish at 5-under 66.
“Kept it in front of me, really, off the tee and put myself in good positions on the green to be aggressive at times,” Harrington said. “I didn’t have to be protective. Just hitting good on the greens and trying to keep the golf course in front of me, essentially.”
Harrington, who is searching for his first Twin City title, leads defending champion David Keenan and UI Open winner Dan Patkunas by 3 strokes after both players fired matching 2-under 69s.
“Just put myself in really good positions off the tee,” Keenan said. “(I hit) some good iron shots, good wedges and I mean really a pretty easy number out there with where I was positioned, so not a lot of stress, which is good leading into (Sunday).”
Keenan carded five birdies, with three of those instances coming right after making a bogey on the previous hole, including a birdie on the par-5 18th. Patkunas, meanwhile, gave two strokes back with bogeys on 17 and 18 but also countered with five birdies in the middle of his round.
“Had a really nice stretch on the back nine so it feels really good there, made three birdies in a row I think,” Patkunas said. “We had a fun group so I was just enjoying the moment and then yeah, just a little upset with how I finished but a lot of golf left.”
The 54-hole tournament concludes Sunday with an 18-hole second round at Lincolnshire Fields Country Club in Champaign before the top-12 golfers, plus any ties, play another 36 holes in the afternoon at Lincolnshire to determine the champion. Harrington’s lead would hardly be safe with 18 holes to play, let alone in a format that values attrition nearly as much as skill.
“You just try to go out and have fun,” Harrington said. “You know, I just love playing golf … (Sunday’s) a whole new day. We got a lot of golf ahead of us. But you know, you see Lincolnshire a few times, you just kind of know how to play and just try to get your best shot.”
Keenan and Patkunas are Lincolnshire members, which could aid the former’s defense of the title.
“Lincolnshire is a different challenge,” Keenan said. “There’s water and out of bounds on every hole and those greens are tricky in their own way and they kind of slope from the center back out to the side, so you kind of have to know where to position yourself.”
Jay Scott, the 2015 champion, was tied for fourth at 1-under 70 alongside Lyle Burns. Kyle Scholes shot a 71 and was followed by 2019 winner Josh Anderson (72), Clayton Parkhill (74) and Champaign Central graduate Justin McCoy, who was among four players tied for ninth at 4-over 75.