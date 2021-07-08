CHAMPAIGN — Sencire Harris had a game known for his offensive prowess.
Even before he transferred high schools in Ohio, going from North Canton Hoover to St. Vincent-St. Mary ahead of his sophomore year in 2019.
The 6-foot-3, 180-pound left-handed guard could finish at the rim with either hand and was as capable of creating for himself as he was for his teammates.
But defensively? That’s where some questions were raised with the newest Illini commit to Brad Underwood’s team. And that wasn’t going to fly with the powerhouse Fighting Irish that is LeBron James’ alma mater.
“When he came to us as a sophomore, I guess the word on him was he didn’t play defense,” St. Vincent-St. Mary coach Dru Joyce II said. “That’s not who we are. We’re going to sit down and defend. I believe that’s what wins championships. You’ve got to be able to get stops when you need one.”
Winning championships is what St. Vincent-St. Mary does. The Irish have 10 in program history — eight of which came with Joyce on staff. He was an assistant to Keith Dambrot for the first in 2000 and then won again in 2001 and 2003 behind a “fab five” led by James and his son, Dru Joyce III.
Harris embraced that defensive mentality. While he’s grown as a shooter — jumping from 26 percent as a freshman at Hoover to 38 percent this past season as a junior with the Irish — Joyce said Harris has emerged as a two-way threat with the strides he’s made defensively.
“He’s come a long way in his understanding of defensive concepts and his willingness to implement them,” Joyce said. “He’s going to be a risk taker. He’s going to take some risks on the defensive side of the ball. That’s something you’ve got to work with on him, but a lot of times those end up in steals.”
Harris approached improving on defense as a challenge. He wanted to guard the opponents’ best player.
“I took pride in shutting people down,” Harris said. “I had passion for playing defense because it gives me a lot of energy.”
Energy that Harris puts to good use on the offensive end, too. McDonald’s All-American Malaki Branham — now a freshman at Ohio State — was St. Vincent-St. Mary’s offensive leader in the 2020-21 season, but Harris could still be a threat. He’s tough in transition and spent the last two seasons with the Irish figuring out how to contribute while playing off the ball.
“That’s something we wanted to help him grow into just to understand you don’t have to bring the ball up the floor for the offense to run through you,” Joyce said. “We wanted to get him moving without the ball and get him to grow in that aspect of the game. We believe the more you can do on the court, the more valuable you become.
“We’ve worked hard to help him grow as an off-the-ball player understanding how to get open and, when the defense might be lazy, how to cut and get an easy basket. Those are things he’s done very well for us.”
Harris compares his style to Brooklyn Nets All-Star guard Kyrie Irving. Shifty. Good change of pace. An explosive gear to get to — and above — the rim.
Harris will need to tap into all of that in the 2021-22 season at St. Vincent-St. Mary with Branham playing for the Buckeyes. Joyce has already made it clear that the expectation is Harris leads the Irish this coming season.
“We have some good young guys,” Joyce said. “It’s going to be his job to help them to grow and become better players. That’s how we’ve always done things — allowing guys as they grew into that senior season to take over that leadership. You can’t force a guy to be a leader always. Some guys just aren’t that.
“But we’ve encouraged that. We’ve encouraged him to be more vocal, assist us as a coaching staff on the floor. We’re expecting big things from him in that area, and I’m sure he won’t disappoint. Like other guys we’ve had, maybe that wasn’t their natural bent. This comes natural for him. The leadership is going to come very natural for him. We made very clear already that this is his team. He’ll take us where we need to go.”