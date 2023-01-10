CHAMPAIGN — Jayden Epps received the chance to sit at the podium inside State Farm Center’s media room on Saturday afternoon.
The Illinois freshman guard was joined by senior Terrence Shannon Jr. and junior Coleman Hawkins. Two guys boasting decidedly more experience speaking to reporters at the college level.
So Epps was fairly quiet, watching Shannon and Hawkins handle most of the queries, after the Illini handled No. 14 Wisconsin 79-69.
Fellow freshman guard Sencire Harris was thrust into a solo media availability venture Monday morning, as he and the Illini (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten) geared up for Tuesday 8 p.m. tip at Nebraska (9-7, 2-3).
Even so, he operated on the quieter side as well.
Each player’s approach to his respective speaking engagement is emblematic of how his Illinois career has started.
The two are letting their play do most of the talking.
“We’ve always encouraged them to step up, and now they’ve got maybe a less-cloudy perspective in terms of, they’re going to play,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “They’re going to get a lot of minutes. ... There’s some freedom and confidence that comes with that.”
Underwood noted Epps and Harris, along with sophomore RJ Melendez, largely soaked up the minutes previously afforded to freshman Skyy Clark before Clark announced this past Friday he was stepping away from the team for personal reasons.
“I’m sorry what happened with Skyy, but we’ve got to step up for him now,” Harris said. “Me and Jayden are going to take that and step up for him.”
Harris experienced a frustrating night last Wednesday night in Evanston, when the Illini lost 73-60 to Northwestern.
The 6-foot-4, 160-pound guard picked up two fouls with less than 30 seconds elapsed in the game and added a third on a technical foul at the end of a 10-2 Illini run early in the second half.
“My team had my back. They knew that the two fouls really hurt me,” Harris said. “They was really encouraging me on the bench, like, ‘We’re going to need you in the second half.’ ... I appreciate my teammates doing that.”
Harris responded to this speed bump in his first college season by making life hard for Wisconsin sophomore guard Chucky Hepburn, a preseason All-Big Ten selection, on Saturday versus the Badgers.
Hepburn tallied just four first-half points and only reached 22 points by game’s end with a barrage of points once the final outcome was more or less in hand. He ultimately shot 8 of 18 from the field, with Harris one of Illinois’ primary defenders on Hepburn.
“I just always play with a lot of energy, so I really don’t get tired,” Harris said. “When I see the opposing team is tired, I see that as an advantage and keep going right at them. And I’ve been doing that since high school.”
Harris still logged one foul on Saturday that Underwood felt was overzealous. But the focus for Harris among Underwood and his staff is “finding that aggressiveness without fouling.”
“We sure don’t want to temper his enthusiastic approach to the defensive side,” Underwood said. “He doesn’t care if he scores a point. He doesn’t care if he shoots the ball. He truly is dialed in to the important things of winning.”
Epps has been looked to for increased offensive output of late.
The 6-2, 190-pound Epps has scored between 10 and 15 points in each of the Illini’s last four games while playing between 21 and 29 minutes.
“His instincts are God-given. He’s got just a knack for scoring,” Underwood said. “He’s ... getting much better at understanding where his finishes come from, the different hands he’s got to use, the two-foot jump stop. Before, he could just go in there and pretty much have his way. ... But he’s very gifted at finding the paint.”