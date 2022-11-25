CHAMPAIGN — Sencire Harris has had Illinois fans on the edge of their seats primed for an explosion of cheers several times this season as he’s flipped a turnover into a fast-break opportunity.
The only issue? The fans never left the edge of their seats.
Harris has yet to convert one of those opportunities and cap his highlight reel-worthy defensive effort with a dunk.
Not that he hasn’t tried.
While the freshman guard’s official number of dunk attempts is two, a couple more that went down as made layups started with a dunk in mind.
“When I’m playing defense for so long, my legs …,” Harris said before trailing off. “I take the easy one.”
It’s a perfectly reasonable response. Harris expends a significant amount of energy on the defensive end. When the 6-foot-4 guard checks in off the bench, he immediately goes to the head of the Illinois press, and he’s played some game-changing defense in that role through five games for the Illini.
Harris will be back in that role at 8 p.m. Friday when No. 16 Illinois (4-1) hosts Lindenwood (3-4).
“We’re looking for guys like that,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “We’re looking for those gritty, tough guys that impact the game without having to score all the time. Yet, he finds a way to score and finds a way to get a layup because he runs hard. He dives on the floor for a loose ball or he ball hawks it for 4 minutes. At the end of the UCLA game, he had them exhausted. Tyger (Campbell) was exhausted. We got a unique find there, and they’re hard to find.”
It didn’t take long for Underwood to recognize those traits in Harris when recruiting the four-star guard out of St. Vincent-St. Mary (Ohio). Harris already came with the Chester Frazier stamp of approval as the exact kind of player the former Illinois guard turned assistant coach values. Underwood’s first look confirmed it.
“Every game he plays, he plays unrelenting,” Underwood said. “Chester and I had the conversation. He talks more trash than any player in America. He and I are going to have some battles here, yet it’s the one thing I love about him. He’s an ultra competitor. He was trying to rip the JV player’s head off in practice. Whoever he plays, it’s just that mentality. I have the tendency to kind of like those guys.”
Harris came out of St. Vincent-St. Mary known for his ability on the offensive end. He averaged 20.1 points and 3.9 assists as a senior, which came after he averaged 14.4 points and 3.1 assists the year prior playing next to current San Antonio Spurs guard Malaki Branham. Both Fighting Irish teams won state titles.
Lost a bit in what he did offensively in high school, though, was his defensive effort. Harris also averaged 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 steals as a senior and 4.7 rebounds and 3.2 steals as a junior. Embracing the defensive end as a freshman at Illinois, then, isn’t totally new.
“That’s a big role that I take,” Harris said. “Honestly, I hate being scored on.”
Illinois’ shift to a full-court press this season suits Harris. A lot. So does playing at the top of the press.
“When I see the press, I get very excited for it,” Harris said. “Being in that position in the press is great because I can control some of where I’m at. I can call if I want to bring the trap. Coach Brad is trusting me more up there.”
Underwood trusted Harris in that position early in the second half against UCLA a week ago in Las Vegas. Campbell had mostly gotten whatever he wanted offensively during the first half for the Bruins.
Underwood rectified not getting Harris in the game during the first half by setting him loose in the second. Campbell went from scoring 15 points on 6-of-15 shooting with one turnover in the first half to seven points on 3-of-8 shooting and four turnovers in the second.
UCLA coach Mick Cronin might have deflected a question about Harris’ effect on the game, but the Illinois guard’s teammates certainly didn’t.
“He changed the game for us,” fellow freshman Jayden Epps said. “He just plays hard. He’s just a relentless player — always playing hard every possession. He takes no possessions off.
“They call him ‘Mr. 94 Feet.’ I don’t know who came up with that for him, but I feel like that’s him. He picks up 94 feet, and I feel like he doesn’t get tired. Every time he’s in your face — even in practice. He’s embracing it.”