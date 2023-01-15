CHAMPAIGN — Sencire Harris' injury scare during Friday night's win over Michigan State at State Farm Center seems to have been just that — a scare.
Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood gave a positive update on the freshman guard's health during his Sunday media availability, leading into Monday's 5 p.m. tip-off between his Illini (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) and Minnesota (7-8, 1-4) in Minneapolis.
When asked if he anticipates Harris being available for the matchup with the Gophers, Underwood provided a succinct but clear, "I do."
Harris became tangled up during a loose-ball scramble in the second half of Friday's 75-66 win versus the Spartans and appeared to be grabbing at his left knee while down on Lou Henson Court. Harris ultimately needed help walking off the court.
But he did return to the sideline later in the game and was preparing to check in at one point later in the second half, before ultimately being replaced by RJ Melendez.
Underwood also spoke about the recovery of sophomore guard Luke Goode, who suffered a bone fracture in his left foot during a preseason scrimmage with Kansas and underwent October surgery to repair that damage.
And Underwood had happy news to report about the 6-foot-7, 210-pound Goode.
"It's just a progression back to practice now," Underwood said. "I actually watched him run sprints (Saturday). He'll start very shortly here with some light, individual workouts here on the court and then work his way back to a full practice, and then kind of fitting him in. So progression's been positive.
Goode's potential return to game play — he's missed each of Illinois' first 17 contests so far — would be a big gain for an Illini squad that lost freshman guard Skyy Clark to a self-imposed leave of absence from the team for personal reasons earlier this month.
"(Goode has) done everything he can do. He's occupied his time in a very positive way," Underwood said. "He's learned to see the game a little bit from a coaching side of view, other than just the player side.
"He's done everything he could possibly do, and then some probably. So he's been great, and we'll look forward to seeing him back in practice."
Shortly after Underwood's media availability on Saturday, the team announced it officially is adding Italian point guard Niccolo Moretti to the 2022-23 roster.
Per team officials, Moretti "will enroll at the University of Illinois for the 2023 spring semester, giving the Illini another mid-year addition."
Moretti joins French forward Zacharie Perrin in that regard. Perrin was added to the Illini roster a few days before Christmas, though he's yet to see game time for the program.
"We are excited to add Niccolo to our team and begin working with him as he transitions to the college game," Underwood said in a press release. "Nicco is a pure point guard who excels in ball screens and can score at all three levels. He is what you look for in a point, he has great vision, basketball IQ and makes his teammates better."
Moretti's linking with Illinois was reported upon last week, though not confirmed at the time by the team. The 6-foot-2, 150-pound athlete has been playing with the NBA Global Academy, which partners with Basketball Australia’s Centre of Excellence to serve as a training site for prospects outside the United States.
It's not clear if or when Moretti will take the floor for the Illini this season. Underwood recently discussed that prospect as it pertains to Perrin.
"Zach’s probably getting pretty close,” Underwood said last Thursday. “You’ve got to understand, it’s not just him. It’s building the confidence and the trust of the four other guys he’s going to play with, and going out on the court and doing that.
“It just doesn’t happen overnight. Everybody thinks, ‘Oh, he shows up, he plays.’ That’s the next level. Here, it’s not that easy. He’s been very diligent with his work ethic, and he’s been gaining on this probably quicker than I thought."