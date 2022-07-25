CHAMPAIGN — CJ Hart played a single game last fall for Illinois. Almost. Still, the three-plus quarters the Illini linebacker got in against Nebraska made an impression.
Hart finished with six tackles, 1 1/2 tackles for loss, one sack, one quarterback hurry and a fumble return for a touchdown in Illinois' Week 0 win against Nebraska. The 6-foot-1, 230-pound linebacker parlayed that into a spot on the preseason Butkus Award watch list released Monday.
Hart's three-plus quarters against Nebraska was it for the North Carolina State transfer in 2021. He left the game in the fourth quarter with an apparent leg injury, and Illinois coach Bret Bielema announced five days later he would miss the remainder of the year following season-ending knee surgery.
A healthy Hart participated in spring practices earlier this year. The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native is penciled in as a starter at inside linebacker next to Tarique Barnes.
"It was good to see him out in the spring full go and getting, really, mentally comfortable with overcoming the injury," Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said. "I'm excited to see where he's at as we hit the ground running on Saturday (when training camp starts)."
Hart is one of six Big Ten players on the preseason Butkus Award watch list. Iowa is responsible for half of them with senior, and returning Butkus Award semifinalist, Jack Campbell, senior Seth Benson and junior Jestin Jacobs. Also selected for the watch list were Nebraska junior, and former walk-on, Luke Reimer and Minnesota senior Mariano Sori-Marin.
The Butkus Award is presented annually to the top linebacker in the country. Former Illini Dana Howard and Kevin Hardy were back-to-back winners in 1994 and 1995. The last three winners were Georgia's Nakobe Dean, Notre Dame's Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Clemson's Isaiah Simmons.