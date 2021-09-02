CHAMPAIGN — Illinois linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. will miss the rest of the 2021 campaign after undergoing season-ending knee surgery Wednesday. While Hart did not suffer an ACL injury in the Illini's Week 0 win against Nebraska, he'll still be sidelined until the 2022 season.
"Hard work is my friend," Hart wrote in a graphic posted on social media. "Perseverance is my nature. What happened is part of the game I love. I will be back stronger and better than before. I appreciate the continued prayers, love and support."
Hart was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week and the Bednarik Award National Defensive Player of the Week following Illinois' win against the Cornhuskers. The North Carolina State transfer finished with six tackles, 1 1/2 tackles for loss, one sack and returned a fumble for a touchdown in the 30-22 victory.
Illinois coach Bret Bielema said the linebacker combination of Tarique Barnes, Khalan Tolson and Alec McEachern would fill Hart's spot alongside veteran inside linebacker Jake Hansen.