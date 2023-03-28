He’s only one victory away from putting his name at the top of the all-time wins mark by an Illinois baseball coach. Yet Dan Hartleb would rather have all the attention focused on his team when the Illini play Missouri at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at GCS Credit Union Ballpark in Sauget instead of him striving for career win No. 519. But ahead of Hartleb’s impending milestone, that got us thinking about the all-time wins leaders in several Illini sports:
Baseball
The record-holder is ... right now, it’s Dan Hartleb and Lee Eilbracht. Both have compiled 518 career wins at Illinois, with Eilbracht doing so from 1952-78.
The current coach is ... on the cusp of history. If Hartleb, the Illini’s coach since 2006, doesn’t get the record tonight, his next chance is at 6 p.m. Friday when the Illini host Michigan.
Men’s basketball
The record-holder is ... Lou Henson, who produced 423 wins on the sidelines from 1975-96, taking the Illini to 12 NCAA tournaments in the process.
The current coach is ... 309 wins away from tying Henson. Brad Underwood and his 114 wins in six seasons at Illinois have him sixth in school history.
Football
The record-holder is ... Bob Zuppke, who won 131 games from 1913-41 and is the only Illini coach to win more than 100 games with the orange and blue.
The current coach is ... on a solid pace right now. Bret Bielema boasts 13 wins going into Year 3. If he can get to 20 wins at Illinois during the 2023 season, Bielema would become only the 12th coach in school history to hit that mark.
Volleyball
The record-holder is ... Mike Hebert, who won 323 matches from 1983-95 that included two Final Four appearances.
The current coach is ... continuing the consistent success Hebert established. Chris Tamas carries 115 wins entering his seventh season this fall.
Women’s basketball
The record-holder is ... Theresa Grentz. The Hall of Famer won 210 games from 1995 through 2007.
The current coach is ... an instant success as Shauna Green guided the Illini to 22 wins in her debut season.