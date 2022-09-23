CHAMPAIGN — Brandon Harvey knew what he and his Centennial football teammates needed to hear.
In his mind, there was no need to wait for Chargers coach Kyle Jackson to address the locker room during halftime of last Friday night’s rivalry game against Champaign Central.
“I was walking in right behind Brandon, and Brandon said on the way in, ‘Guys, we just played the worst half we’ve played all year and we’re still up 21-6,’” Jackson said. “He kind of put it into perspective and said my thing. I kind of piggybacked off what he said.”
This is one of several ways in which Harvey displays leadership for Centennial (4-0), which will try to become playoff eligible Friday when it hosts Big 12 Conference foe Danville (3-1) at Tommy Stewart Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Leading by example on the field is something Harvey said he’s tried to do since he was a sophomore during the Chargers’ condensed spring 2021 season. This year, Harvey is embracing the verbal side of leadership.
“I’m more of a talkative leader. I wanted to improve my leadership overall this year,” Harvey said. “It’s just uplifting because if they know that’s our worst half of football, they’re going to be like, ‘Oh, that’s our worst half, and if we go out, cut the minor mistakes and play more together, look what we can do.’ We’re going to be an even tougher team to beat.”
Harvey is a dynamic athlete for a Centennial program seeking back-to-back postseason berths for the first time since 2014 and 2015.
The 6-foot, 210-pound Harvey has carried the ball 64 times for 622 yards and 11 touchdowns in the Chargers’ first four games this season.
From his inside linebacker position, he’s helped Centennial’s defense allow an average of 17 points per game. Harvey intercepted a pass from Central quarterback George Rouse last week and returned it for a touchdown.
And Harvey is the squad’s four-year punter. It’s a skill he showed off in that first half versus the Maroons, corralling a bad snap in his own end zone and managing a running kick that sailed about 50 yards.
Was all of this preordained for the young man who holds a job at Jimmy John’s and worked last summer installing bounce houses for children?
“My freshman year, I came in and they thought I was going to be a lineman,” Harvey said. “My sophomore year, my body started changing after I hit the weights. ... I wanted to be better and help my team.”
Harvey also joined the Chargers’ wrestling team as a freshman, bumping down from about 225 pounds to compete in the 182-pound weight class.
“I got a lot of that fat off,” Harvey said. “Every day we weren’t at practice as a team, I was by myself or with teammates in the weight room trying to get stronger.”
Harvey has punted in varsity games since he was a freshman, but he also gained three games worth of experience at running back and linebacker during Centennial’s 0-9 season of 2019.
“I’ve seen what varsity speed is like every year,” Harvey said. “The people I was playing behind, it was good having those leaders and seniors. ... Brendan Mattfolk (now an assistant coach) was a good leader. Carson Gates was really the one that showed everybody how varsity was.”
Harvey’s sophomore season was hindered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Harvey said he contracted the disease and that it “hit me really, really hard.”
But he bounced back, competed in the Chargers’ four spring games and looked ahead to what he believed would be a big fall 2021 campaign for Centennial.
He was right.
Jackson’s program reached the IHSA playoffs for the first time since 2015 with a 5-4 record, then defeated Chicago Kenwood as a No. 14 seed in the Class 6A first round.
Harvey received more rushing repetitions than he initially anticipated when senior Montez Dubose with down with an ankle injury in Week 3. He finished with 163 carries for 789 yards and tacked on 93 tackles as a linebacker.
Now, Harvey is the unquestioned bell cow for Centennial’s ground attack. And he rarely leaves the field if a game’s final result still is in doubt.
“It’s kind of exciting. It gives me a challenge every week, to see what they’re going to throw at me,” Harvey said. “Just because they have a game plan to stop me doesn’t mean I’m going to go less. ... It’s another challenge I’m going to go at. It’s nothing I’m afraid of.”
Jackson views Harvey as Centennial’s spark plug — no matter the situation or phase of the game.
“If you know Brandon, you love Brandon,” Jackson said. “He’s a great all-around kid that is a leader, a playmaker. Everything we need him to be, we ask him to be, he does it with flying colors.”
The Chargers will need Harvey at his best come Friday night. Centennial-Danville games have become low-scoring, defensive-oriented games in recent seasons, with the Chargers prevailing 13-6 last fall and the Vikings winning 13-0 the season before that.
“I’m expecting to be hit,” Harvey said. “Just a hard-hitting game, really grimy. ... They’re not going to let up, and we’re going to be ready for it.”