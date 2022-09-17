CHAMPAIGN — Brandon Harvey is part of Centennial football’s leadership council.
It’s a unit comprised of seniors and returning starters — Harvey is both — that helps Chargers coach Kyle Jackson with certain team decisions.
Such as which uniforms Harvey and his teammates will show off during games.
Friday night’s crosstown rivalry matchup with Champaign Central at Tommy Stewart Field saw the debut of Centennial’s new alternate threads.
A gray base. Navy blue numbers wrapped in Columbia blue trim. Navy blue shoulder stripes again surrounded by Columbia blue outlines. And a small Chargers “C” at the top of the pants.
“I like ’em. Especially under the lights, it makes the gray pop a little more,” Harvey said. “I just like how they came out.”
Harvey and his cohorts may don this gear a bit more often moving forward, based on how they played in it Friday.
Harvey made major plays in all three phases, Centennial’s defense clamped down after an early miscue and the Chargers sped past the Maroons 42-6 to spoil Central’s homecoming game.
“It’s my senior year, so I’d like to go out with a bang — especially against Central,” said Harvey, who piled up 188 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries to key the offense for Centennial (4-0, 3-0 Big 12 Conference).
“It’s just good having a team win,” Harvey continued. “It was just a great atmosphere. The student section was hyped all game. ... It was just a great time.”
Harvey made sure the Maroons (1-3, 0-3) knew they were in for a difficult time handling him.
On the game’s fourth offensive play, the 6-foot, 210-pound tailback burst through the heart of Central’s defensive front and scampered 41 yards to the end zone. This followed a 19-yard carry from sophomore quarterback Kellen Davis two plays prior.
“Bottom line, flat down, he makes plays when we need him to make plays,” Jackson said of Harvey. “That’s Brandon Harvey in a nutshell.”
Coach Tim Turner’s Maroons initially wasted little time responding to Harvey’s early score.
On Central’s fourth offensive play, sophomore Ronald Baker III took an end-around pitch from sophomore quarterback George Rouse 57 yards for a touchdown that tied the game at 6.
But the Maroons couldn’t sustain consistent offensive pressure the rest of the night.
After Baker’s score, Central punted or attempted to punt as a conclusion to three drives; lost two fumbles; had two passes intercepted; ended two drives by coming up short on fourth down; and observed two more drives stopping as the result of time running out in a half.
“We said, ‘They’re going to make plays. They run the wing-T and misdirection stuff. They’re going to break a couple,’” Jackson said. “Bend, don’t break, and that’s what we did.”
Centennial’s first interception came directly after a major special teams effort from Harvey.
The Chargers’ fourth-year punter watched a fourth-down snap sail over his head and into the wrong end zone with less than five minutes remaining before halftime.
Harvey rushed backward, retrieved the bouncing ball, dashed to his right and mustered an on-the-run kick that ended up near midfield.
On the next play, Harvey intercepted Rouse — with an assist from the helmet of senior teammate Jacai Merriweather — and returned it for six points.
Instead of Central possibly pulling to a 14-all tie on a botched punt, the Chargers moved ahead 21-6 and never looked back.
“I had to make a move and yeet the ball off,” Harvey said. “That’s what was on my mind.”
Junior Kodiac Pruitt recovered both of those Maroons fumbles, and Merriweather added an interception of his own on defense.
Davis rushed for a touchdown and threw another to senior Jacob Bailey for Centennial’s offense, and Pruitt scored the night’s final points with a short rushing touchdown.
Not too long after Pruitt’s plunge, the Chargers were singing the school fight song while surrounding the Wright Street Trophy, given annually to the winner of the Centennial-Central-Urbana football series.
With Urbana not fielding a varsity product this season, that makes Chargers-Maroons the trophy game.
“Things are good. We’re feeling really good right now,” Jackson said. “We’re going to enjoy (this win), we’re going to enjoy this weekend and we’re going to be moving on to the next one.”