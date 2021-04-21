CHAMPAIGN — Once a season ends, the tendency for teams is to scatter and not think about what just transpired during the past few months.
That wasn’t the case for the Parkland volleyball program.
A day after the Cobras placed second at the NJCAA Division II national tournament, ending a six-month process that began with practices last fall before Parkland played in the winter and spring amid the COVID-19 pandemic, players and coaches gathered for three hours last Friday.
To just talk. Reminisce. Reflect. And relish what Parkland achieved in putting together a 33-2 season during trying circumstances.
“We felt like we had so much to teach and develop this year without ever knowing if tomorrow we might get shut down that we focused 98 percent on volleyball success, and I don’t think we put in enough time or focus on just hanging out together,” said Cliff Hastings, who is now 578-53 after 12 seasons coaching Parkland. “With no overnight tournaments this season, no hotels or indoor restaurants to hang out together, it really changed how we spent time bonding and connecting.”
The Cobras’ play didn’t suffer on the court despite their limited interactions off the court. Parkland swept all three sets in 28 of its wins this season. Its only losses were in the national championship match to Johnson County (Kan.) and on March 10 at Illinois Central, a program that finished fourth at the national tournament.
Sophomore setter Summerlyn Smith established the pace of Parkland’s offense, with the 5-foot-9 Mattoon native distributing a nation-best 1,080 assists. Four Cobras finished with 200 or more kills, led by redshirt freshman Halle Everett’s team-high 434. Freshmen Hailey Sperling (325 kills), Arika Richardson (299) and Jayden Sortor (224) all adapted to new roles in their first season with the Cobras.
“Summer deserves an immense amount of praise for giving those hitters a great ball to increase their statistical chance for success every time they swing,” Hastings said. “It was a very unique year as our roster was small, and a couple projected starters didn’t return once COVID made the season unlikely in the fall and unknown in the spring. It was really a roster of defensive specialists, middle hitters and a couple of setters. So ball control and moving middles out to the pins and running a crash course on how to be a successful pin hitter became top project No. 1 in the fall. I’m really grateful that we had the entire fall to develop.”
The Cobras will have a quick turnaround, with a fall schedule likely in place for the 2021 season. Smith, like every other sophomore on the Parkland roster, is eligible to return next season since the NJCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to all athletes this school year because of the pandemic.
Other key sophomores who contributed to Parkland’s success this winter and spring included St. Thomas More graduate Kayla Brandon (team-high 424 digs), Unity product Katie Kaiser (131 kills, 129 blocks), Brittney Litton (394 digs) and Isabella Classen (294 digs).
“At this point, it’s a bit unsure how many sophomores move on and/or how many return to do it again,” Hastings said. “But if they were all to move on, I’ll miss their desire to grow as people and become better leaders. They were a collection of leaders in different ways. They made decisions for themselves and for the team like mini-assistant coaches, and they often chose sacrifice for the team over any other option.”
Moving forward and not resting on their laurels is one reason why the Cobras have had sustained success during the last decade-plus. It’s no coincidence why Parkland has played in seven of the last eight national championship matches and owns two national titles under Hastings’ watch.
The desire for a strong season will again surface later this year. Which was a key talking point, too, when the Cobras got together last Friday, fewer than 24 hours after their superb condensed 2021 season ended one win shy of the program’s first national championship since 2016.
“It was rejuvenating for everyone, and it created that excitement about what’s next,” Hastings said. “Hopefully, we will be able to do some of those team things that we were unable to do this past year, like simply hanging out and sharing a meal together. It seems trivial, but it was sorely missed this year by us all. Give us a couple weeks to fully recharge, and then we’ll be ready to go after it again.”