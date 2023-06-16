PAXTON — Quinton Hatfill didn’t need to wait long to cross paths with Adam Schonauer once again.
When Schonauer vacated the Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys’ basketball head-coaching role to accept the same job at Mahomet-Seymour — a move confirmed Monday afternoon by the M-S school board — Hatfill stepped up to lead the Panthers through some of their offseason workouts.
That included Hatfill, an assistant coach for six seasons alongside Schonauer, overseeing PBL’s roster on Tuesday in a spate of summer-league games.
Contested at Mahomet-Seymour High School.
One of those games, fittingly was played against Schonauer’s new team.
“That was fun getting to coach against Scho. I think that was more of a Bosch thing that he already had set up,” said Hatfill, referencing former M-S coach Ryan Bosch. “(The kids) enjoyed seeing him. ... Once they saw him the first time coming into Tuesday, it’s like, ‘All right, let’s try to beat him now.’”
Hatfill now has the chance to guide the Panthers to many more victories in the future.
PBL’s school board on Wednesday night approved Hatfill as the school’s new boys’ basketball coach.
“It’s an honor, for sure,” the 31-year-old Lewistown native said on Thursday. “I’m ready for this, and this is going to be a great step up.
“I’ve gotten a lot of ‘good lucks’ and confidence boosters from members of the community. ... It’s nice to have the community support. That went a long way for me.”
Hatfill said he learned about a month and a half ago that Schonauer was applying for the M-S gig.
The news filled Hatfill with shock and surprise, he said, but it also left him feeling happy for Schonauer and his family once Schonauer landed the role.
After those emotions subsided, Hatfill turned his attention toward the future.
Namely, who’d become PBL boys’ basketball’s next head coach.
“The next call was to my wife — we had a baby in March — getting her input on taking over the head job,” Hatfill said. “She was just as excited as I was to be a potential candidate for this job.”
Hatfill played basketball at Illinois College before starting his coaching career. He spent one season as Rushville-Industry boys’ basketball’s junior varsity leader, followed by two seasons directing seventh- and eighth-grade boys’ programs within the Astoria/VIT cooperative.
Hatfill then latched on with PBL, prior to Schonauer’s fourth season running the show in Ford County. Hatfill served as a volunteer assistant for one year and as the freshman team coach for one year.
He’s operated as the Panthers’ junior varsity coach for each of the last four campaigns, including through a 13-3 record during the 2022-23 school year.
“If I wanted to leave this school and take another job, that transition (to becoming a varsity coach) would’ve been tougher,” Hatfill said. “I’ve had these kids since junior high, teaching P.E., and being around the basketball program.
“I’ve seen these freshmen who are going to be sophomores develop into good basketball players. ... Coach Schonauer isn’t leaving me in a bad situation.”
PBL accumulated a 150-97 record in nine seasons under Schonauer’s watch, including four Class 2A regional championship victories. The Panthers finished with a 4-25 ledger last season.
“A lot to building a winning and team culture is do the kids get along, and that’s the thing I’ve seen the last three summers,” Hatfill said. “These kids are playing for each other. A lot of kids that are willing to put in the time and effort on off days or over the summer, they’re getting better.
“I’m using this summer more as an experience builder. Then I’ll make the adjustments I need.”
Hatfill’s take on how PBL boys’ basketball will look under his stewardship sounds similar to the one espoused by Schonauer when he speaks about taking over at M-S.
“Schonauer’s won a lot of games, and I’ve learned through the past six years if these kids can run your system to your standard, then you’re going to be able to win games,” Hatfill said. “Just making small tweaks to the culture, small tweaks to the philosophy, will be my MO the first year, and then I can build off the first year.
“I’ll continue to build on an already good program.”