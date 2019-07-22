Have basketball, will travel (to Italy)
CHAMPAIGN — Start the countdown. The Illinois men’s basketball team is Italy bound in less than two weeks. The Illini will split their 10-day trip among three different Italian cities, arriving in Milan the morning of Aug. 5 before traveling to Florence and Rome.
It’s not just a sightseeing venture either — even if Illinois coach Brad Underwood has joked he’s got a real interest in the local Italian wines. The Illini will play at least three games with a fourth possible during their first foreign tour since visiting Belgium and France in 2015.
Who Illinois will plan in Italy and when is a last item that needs to be finalized, as on-court preparation continues at Ubben Basketball Complex in the 10 official practices each team taking a foreign tour is allotted.
