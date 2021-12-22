CHAMPAIGN — Leave it to Illinois football coach Bret Bielema to drum up national attention for his program 3 1/2 weeks after the Illini's season ended with a 47-14 thrashing of Northwestern.
Or did it? With one tweet Wednesday afternoon, Bielema created a social media surge centered on the possibility that there might be one more game for Illinois before the end of the calendar year.
A combination of COVID-19 issues and season-ending injuries eliminated Texas A&M from safely competing in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest on Dec. 31 in Jacksonville, Fla. A bowl berth to fill, Rutgers as the first 5-7 team in line per Academic Progress Ratings turned it down.
Enter Illinois?
"Waiting by the phone ..." Bielema quote tweeted to the announcement of Texas A&M's withdrawal.
Waiting by the phone…. #ILL #famILLy https://t.co/0xb9eoKU3U— Bret Bielema (@BretBielema) December 22, 2021
Said tweet has been liked more than 1,000 times and retweeted and quote tweeted nearly 400 times. The level of intrigue is high both within the Illinois fan base and without.
Bielema spoke last week about just missing out on a bowl game. Namely that he wanted the 15 bowl practices more than anything. Willing to push the boundaries of what's been done before, Bielema did get one extra day of practice for his team the Monday after the Northwestern game because, as a 5-7 team, Illinois hadn't officially been told it didn't receive a bowl bid.
Now that bid is potentially up for grabs. The turnaround to a Dec. 31 Gator Bowl, of course, will mean not getting all 15 practices since it's just nine days away. Illinois will also have to get its team back together with campus clearing out after finals. Would Daniel Barker, Khalan Tolson and Kerby Joseph — the three Illini to declare for the NFL draft — play?
Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, an Illinois alumni, is pushing hard to get Illinois (5-7) in his hometown Gator Bowl, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 22, 2021
A multitude of questions that have to be answered. But Bielema is clearly willing to give it a go.