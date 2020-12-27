CHAMPAIGN — It’s not a surprise anymore.
Hasn’t been for some time.
Ayo Dosunmu is going to have the ball in his hands if Illinois is hunting for a win.
Brad Underwood called a timeout with just more than 10 minutes remaining in Saturday’s game against Indiana. Giorgi Bezhanishvili had just hit a three-pointer to cut the Hoosiers’ lead to two points.
Underwood wanted to remind his team how they had to complete the comeback and win. Rebounding and defense was the message the Illinois coach loudly got across in a mostly empty State Farm Center.
Underwood had one last item to say to Dosunmu as the Illini exited the timeout huddle. It was a plain directive.
“Be the best player on the court,” Underwood told his, well, best player. “Do what you do.”
So Dosunmu did. He knocked down four three-pointers and scored 18 points during the final 10 minutes to help No. 18 Illinois pick up another Big Ten win with a 69-60 victory against Indiana. It was part of a game-high 30 points for Dosunmu as the Illini (7-3, 3-1 Big Ten) fended off the Hoosiers (5-4, 0-2).
“Closers close,” Underwood said. “Really good players, it doesn’t matter what goes on the first 28-30 minutes of the game. When the game’s on the line, guys make plays and make shots. I’ve said it many times: Ayo is the best guard in the country, and he proved that again (Saturday).
“You can double him. You can do whatever. He’s going to make the right pass. He’s going to make the right play. Give him a crease, and he’s going to make a layup or make free throws when he gets fouled.”
Dosunmu understands that’s his role. The junior guard and preseason All-American also doesn’t get worked up if he’s not the primary offensive option to start games. He actually doesn’t mind if it’s the reverse.
Dosunmu has said multiple times this season he likes to ease himself into the game, patterning his style after pros like LeBron James and Luka Doncic. He’s not out to hunt shots immediately. Setting up his teammates early is more than OK.
Dosunmu also knows when it’s time to tap into that next gear offensively. When he needs to become the No. 1 option and take control.
“When it’s time to put the other team away, I come in and just try to do that,” Dosunmu said. “Coach Underwood told me to be the best player in the country and finish the game off. I accepted his challenge. I made the shots I work on in the gym every day.”
Dosunmu also pointed to his film study in preparation for Indiana in making it easier offensively down the stretch for the Illini. He noticed watching video of the Hoosiers how they reacted to ball screen situations late in games and used that against them Saturday.
“I knew when the game gets long their tendencies started to get lazy,” Dosunmu said. “I just wanted to attack on that pretty much knowing the scouting report.”
It was at this point in the postgame press conference that Illinois sophomore center Kofi Cockburn interrupted his teammate, just like Dosunmu had done a few minutes earlier.
“He knows he can take over whenever he feels like it,” Cockburn said. “Nobody can guard him. It’s that simple. Nobody can guard him. He knows whenever he feels like it he can take over. That’s it. He’s trying to be a nice guy.”
Underwood knew what type of competitor he was getting when he recruited Dosunmu out of Morgan Park. That Dosunmu would turn into the closer he’s been the last two seasons, though, came through growth and adversity.
Underwood made a point Saturday to mention Dosunmu’s performance against Ohio State in Chicago during his freshman year. Hard to forget nine missed layups during a 10-point Buckeyes’ victory in Dosunmu’s hometown.
“Instead of that bothering him, that dude never flinched,” Underwood said. “His mindset is so tough. It was, ‘OK, I had a bad game. How do I get better?’
“It’s unique when you’ve coached a Michael Beasley or you’ve coached a Bill Walker or you’ve coached a Jawun Evans or a Thomas Walkup. That’s what those guys do. To say you ever get tired of seeing it, you don’t. That turned a real average first 24 minutes, 26 minutes, 28 minutes, in my opinion, into what was a terrific game because he does what he does.”
Dosunmu has leaned on the belief his teammates and coaches have in him to make those plays. He’s also leaned on his experience.
“It’s my third year, so I know pretty well where to get to my spots at,” Dosunmu said. “I know where I can score at. If we need a basket, if I need a basket, I know how to get to my spot and do that and help the team win. … When it’s time to win the game, when it’s time to go home, I have that instinct where I’m like, ‘All right, these next three possessions I’m going to make the right play.’”