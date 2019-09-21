CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood has done most of his roster building in the spring and summer since getting the Illinois job in March 2017.
Sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu remains the only player the third-year Illini coach has signed in the early signing period.
That should change in two months with three-star recruit Coleman Hawkins committing to Underwood and Illinois on Saturday afternoon, a week after his official visit to Champaign.
Hawkins announced his decision via a post on his Instagram account and Twitter account.
100% Committed ‼️ pic.twitter.com/6AfvL5tlDF— Coleman Hawkins (@colehawk23) September 21, 2019
The 6-foot-10, 195-pound forward is the first Illinois commit in the Class of 2020, and he chose the Illini over more than a dozen other offers including high-major programs Arizona, DePaul, Marquette, Rutgers, Southern California, Wake Forest, Washington State and Stanford.
Hawkins, who is ranked as a top 200 prospect by 247Sports, is a senior at Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif. The Antelope, Calif., native played for Dream Vision on the adidas Gauntlet circuit this spring and summer, where he averaged 7.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 49 percent from the field, 30 percent from three-point range and 77 percent at the free throw line.
Hawkins’ father, Rodney, is originally from Chicago and played two seasons at San Diego State after transferring from Colby (Kan.) College. He averaged 10.6 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Aztecs.
Hawkins’ commitment means Illinois now has one currently available scholarship for the 2020-21 season. The Illini could see another open up should Dosunmu make his anticipated jump to the NBA.
Matt Daniels is sports editor at The News-Gazette. His email is mdaniels@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@mdaniels_NG).