CHAMPAIGN — Coleman Hawkins described it as a win-win situation.
Returning for a fourth season at Illinois or pursuing the dream of an NBA career felt that way for the 6-foot-10, 225-pound forward out of Sacramento, Calif.
Ultimately, Hawkins chose to come back to C-U after testing the NBA draft waters.
"I literally had no clue what I was going to do," Hawkins said on WDWS 'SportsTalk' on Thursday. "It was just, when it's a win-win situation, there's not much you can truly do. One side you're going to be a draft pick. There's a lot of pros and cons, little details that people don't normally think about or people don't have information about that I was informed about or that I knew about.
"Going down that road, I felt like either side I picked it would be a start to a career for me. If I wanted to start that career for the professionals early or if I wanted to come back one year and put myself in a place where I could start a professional career in the future. I felt a little more comfortable coming back to school and hopefully starting my career in a better position for next year."
Hawkins is coming off a season in which he averaged 9.9 points per game and was the team-leader in rebounding, pulling down 6.3 boards per game. The forward started all 33 games for the Illini and averaged a career-high 32.5 minutes per game.
Hawkins and Terrence Shannon Jr. both announced on Wednesday they were returning to Illinois after going through the NBA draft process.
The Illini, who went 20-13 last season after a first-round loss in the NCAA tournament to Arkansas, saw a major overhaul of the roster this offseason with the additions of transfers Marcus Domask (Southern Illinois), Justin Harmon (Utah Valley) and Jeremiah Williams (Iowa State) and loss of key players like Jayden Epps to the transfer portal.