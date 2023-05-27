Signs up for our daily - and free - Illini basketball newsletter here
CHAMPAIGN — A deadline is looming for Coleman Hawkins.
Will he return to Illinois for his fourth season on Brad Underwood’s roster or test his skills against the stars of the NBA? He has until Wednesday to make that decision.
“I’m at the point where I’m just getting feedback and and trying to play it by the ear,” Hawkins said on Friday during a Zoom call with reporters after working out for the Golden State Warriors. “(I) kind of want to hear from a team that is really interested in me, not necessarily getting confirmation that they’re going to draft me, but at least feeling a little more comfortable (in) myself and getting drafted.”
Hawkins announced his intention to enter next month’s NBA draft on March 28, 12 days after his third season with the Illini ended with a 73-63 loss to Arkansas in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
That followed a season in which Hawkins averaged 9.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game while starting all 33 of Illinois’ games. He’s gained plenty of feedback in the initial stages of the draft process, which included a trip to the NBA scouting combine from May 16-18.
“A lot of people really like my game. They’re fully aware of what I can do,” Hawkins said. “They just want to see me in workouts. They want to see me do good in workouts. They want to see me score the ball in workouts.”
He only had to travel some 70 miles from his native Sacramento to work out for the Warriors on Friday in a six-player session that also included Wichita State’s Craig Porter Jr. and Gonzaga’s Julian Strawther.
Hawkins is aiming to collect as much information as possible before he makes his decision.
And showcase his competitive edge in the process.
“A lot of teams saw the facilitating, especially at the combine and they’re like, ‘Well, can he score the ball?’” Hawkins said. “I think, of course, I can score the ball. I’ve just kind of been in a role where I facilitate and that’s kind of the role I embrace.
“So just coming out here, being kind of aggressive, making shots, trying to win shooting drills, any drill we got, trying to win it, show my competitiveness and kind of show that I belong out here.”