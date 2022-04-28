CHAMPAIGN — The 2021-22 Illinois men’s basketball team epitomized the “get old, stay old” maxim that Brad Underwood values most in roster building.
There were five — FIVE! — fifth-year players, including two guards in Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams that had been a part of the program since Underwood’s first day as the Illinois coach. Kofi Cockburn in his third year working toward a second All-American season only added to the wealth of experience for a team with more players in their early (and getting closer to mid) 20s than late teens.
The 2022-23 roster?
It will just barely resemble the group that claimed a share of the Big Ten regular-season title this year. Coleman Hawkins has quickly became the most experienced player on the Illinois roster, and the 20-year-old Californian understands the responsibility now on his shoulders.
“That means I’m going to have to lead, guide the freshmen and even the guys that didn’t really get a significant amount of minutes,” Hawkins said Wednesday afternoon inside State Farm Center. “I’m going to have to show them the way around this program — the way that was shown to me. Try to keep that tradition alive.
“I think my time has come. I’ve been here. I’ve seen it all. I’ve seen what it’s like and what it takes to win. I’m definitely ready to handle that.”
Hawkins will have to do more than just act as a leader for Illinois next season. The 6-foot-10 forward is Illinois’ returning leading scorer (5.9 points), rebounder (4.3) and playmaker (1.5 assists) on a team that’s projected to lose 83.5 percent of its minutes played and 86.1 percent of its scoring.
“These guys are in positions to, as I call it, move up the scouting report,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said about his returning players, with Hawkins at the top of that group. “You’ve got to be prepared for that. You’ve got to be prepared for when the other team is trying to stop you and you become the focal point.
“Part of that for Coleman is leadership. We’ve got a group of freshmen coming here, and they need guidance. They need somebody who’s going to tell them how to do it. He’s a veteran. He’s been around. We’ll be counting on him.”
Hawkins showed flashes of what he could be throughout the 2021-22 season. He averaged 14.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists and shot 52 percent from the field in Illinois’ first three games of the season with Cockburn suspended. He also put forth a stellar defensive performance against Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr. in early December, a 10-point game late in the regular season against Ohio State, 18 points and four rebounds in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals against Indiana and game-saving block in the first round of the NCAA tournament that allowed Illinois to beat Chattanooga 54-53.
Hawkins knows he can do more — and do more consistently — this coming season in a bigger role.
“The last two years I have been energy guy,” he said. “I think I can showcase what I can truly do. Honestly, I feel like no one’s seen what I can truly do because of what we’ve had and the players we’ve had in the past. With this team, I think I’ll be able to showcase a lot more and bring a lot more to the table and really bring out my true skill set.”
That’s the path Hawkins sees to his ultimate goal. He envisions a professional career in a year’s time. Maybe two.
“I’m patient with everything, but I think next year can be a really great year for me,” Hawkins said. “I think I can see myself playing at the next level in about a year or two — I hope. That all starts with what I do right now in this offseason.
“I’ve just been trying to focus on preparing for next year and then hopefully for what the future holds after that. I’ve been focusing on taking everything to another level. I feel very good about myself. I’ve been trying to work every day and give maximum effort.”