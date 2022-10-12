MINNEAPOLIS — Brad Underwood saw a different Coleman Hawkins on Tuesday in the way he handled himself at Big Ten media day at Target Center in downtown Minneapolis.
The way he answered questions clearly and concisely for 30 minutes sharing a podium with teammate Terrence Shannon Jr. The way he did the same on a TV hit on BTN with host Dave Revsine. The way he represented Illinois as a team.
It was a different role for Hawkins. One that Underwood and the Illinois staff challenged him with this offseason.
Ayo Dosunmu is long gone. Kofi Cockburn is, too. That’s left a mostly new-look Illini team in need of an infusion of leadership.
Hawkins was, on one hand, a de-facto option given his status as the returning player with the most experience. But the 6-foot-10 junior forward had to embrace that new role — on and off the court.
“We threw a lot of leadership on him, and he’s handled that,” Underwood said. “As he moves up the opponent’s scouting report, I think there’s some confidence that comes with knowing his role is a little different. Being here today, his role is a little different. He’s a got a little different air — a little different swagger — about him.”
Hawkins calls himself a “competitive dude.” The directive from the coaching staff to be more of a leader was something he didn’t shy away from.
“I think in order for us to be successful I’m going to have to step up in a lot of ways,” Hawkins said. “I’m up for any challenge. There’s no egos. I’ve been here for three years, but I don’t use that as an excuse to feel like I’m better than anybody.
“Nobody thinks they’re better than anybody. I’m not going to say, ‘I’m the leader and everybody has to follow me.’ It’s more examples and no egos and everybody getting along.”
Hawkins’ bigger role this season won’t just be in how he helps a team that boasts a roster where transfers and freshmen outnumber returning players come together. The actual on-court part has to improve, too.
The shift Illinois will make at both ends of the court without Cockburn could wind up suiting Hawkins better than at any other point in his college career. There’s already a fairly noteworthy starting point for how much Hawkins could improve. With Cockburn sidelined at the start of the 2021-22 season because of a suspension, Hawkins flashed his versatile, do-everything type skill set and averaged 14.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists.
“He excelled,” Underwood said. “He’s a high-energy guy. He plays with emotion. I think he’s one of the best defenders not only in the conference, but in the country. That has to be his identity on that other side and then pick his opportunities to be successful offensively. He’s a high IQ guy. He’s going to initiate a lot of things for us on the offensive end. I’m excited for him in that role.”
Hawkins views what he can do on the court as something of a combination of Draymond Green with Cam Johnson’s ability to stretch the floor as a three-point shooter. And Hawkins sees Illinois’ shift to running more five-out offense fitting exactly what he brings to the table.
“I definitely think the spotlight will be there as far as being able to do a little bit more,” Hawkins said. “I’m not saying I have the green light to shoot every shot I want because that’s not even the type of player I am. Just demonstrate that skill set.”
It’s a skill set that surprised Shannon when he got to Illinois this summer. He simply didn’t know what kind of player Hawkins was or could be.
“I didn’t know he could like pass and facilitate the way that he did,” Shannon said. “It really surprised me. When people come to our practices now or I have a conversation with someone from back home or someone I know I’ll be like, ‘Coleman is way better than people think he is.’ I can’t wait for him to show it this year.
“There’s not many guys his size that can guard and switch 1-5 and can have the ball at the top of the key and handle it and throw a pass to a guy to score. I feel like you guys have to see it. I can describe it, but you will see it this season.”
As versatile as Hawkins might be offensively in the occasional “point-forward” role, he understands his biggest challenge — and perhaps biggest impact — could come on the defensive end. Underwood mentioned it, too. So did Shannon.
It wasn’t coincidence that all three dropped Zach Edey’s name at some juncture Tuesday afternoon in Minneapolis. The 7-4 Purdue center represents one end of the big-man spectrum Hawkins will have to contend with this season.
“I’ve been putting on weight because I know I’ll have to be guarding those 5s, but I’m looking forward to it,” Hawkins said. “When people think about defensive player of the year, they think about steals and stuff like that. What about when a guy guards 1-5 and does a great job at it? I think I’m up for a challenge like that.”