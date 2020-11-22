CHAMPAIGN — Basketball hasn’t gone totally position-less.
Some players are meant to be point guards. Have the ball in their hands. Run an offense.
Illinois freshman Andre Curbelo would certainly qualify.
And Kofi Cockburn can’t be misconstrued as anything but a center. The 7-foot, 285-pound Illini sophomore has extended his shooting range, but the paint is where he thrives.
It’s those positions in the middle — what used to be shooting guards, small forward and power forwards — where position-less basketball lives. Instead of three separate positions, the all-encompassing “wing” nomenclature has taken over.
Coleman Hawkins fits into that portion-less middle. The Illinois freshman will likely play the 4 in most instances in his debut season.
But Illini coach Brad Underwood has projected out the 6-foot-10, 215-pound forward as a potential 3. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Hawkins utilized as a small-ball 5, either.
“Being able to not only play offensively in multiple positions, but guarding multiple positions, that’s a huge thing,” Hawkins said. “I can switch on anybody. I can switch on bigs. I can switch on guards. I think that’s a big part of getting on the floor — just being versatile. Sometimes maybe other teams don’t have an answer for me as a 6-10 three-guard or a 6-10 center.”
Hawkins sees his pathway to playing time this season with a basic approach. He knows he’ll have to rebound and defend if he wants to play. It’s been his focus since he arrived on campus this summer and as preparation for the 2020-21 season began in earnest when practices stared in October.
Hawkins understands his role. Realizes he’ll likely come off the bench. Giving good minutes when he does is the goal.
“Be trusted by my teammates and the coaching staff to come in, make shots and do what I have to do defensively as well,” Hawkins said is what he wants. “I think my offense is fine, but I think defense is the main thing. Defense and rebounding. I think those are the two biggest things I need to do for this team to be able to stay on the floor.”
Hawkins spends most of his practice time with the other Illinois big men when the team splits up into groups. Full-team work sees his versatility put to the test — especially on the defensive end.
“When we’re together on the court, I’m literally like everywhere,” Hawkins said. “It’s like almost 1-5. I’m everywhere. I could be guarding Trent (Frazier). I could be guarding Kofi. The 4-man switches off a lot. If there’s slip ball screens, emergency switches, set ball screen switches, I’m literally almost guarding 1-5.”
Hawkins is getting the full workout offensively, too, when it comes to his versatility. Underwood runs part of his offense through the 4, whether it’s looking for high-low entry passes to Cockburn, setting ball screens or picking-and-popping to free up the guards.
At one practice, Hawkins may get plenty of shot opportunities on the perimeter. The next practice may have him set up Cockburn on the block more.
“Some days I’ll have to be throwing a lot of high-low passes,” Hawkins said. “Some days I will be getting those looks. Right now we’re working on teams going under (screens). Sometimes I have to re-screen and then pop. There are times I get a lot of open looks.”
Hawkins feels rewarded, though, no matter what his role is offensively.
“I love making plays for my teammates,” he said. “Hitting Kofi high-low, that’s a great reward for me. It makes him feel good, gives us a momentum boost and gets him dunks. It makes me happy for sure.”
Hawkins feels like he’s as locked in basketball-wise as he’s ever been. He’s learning more. Seeing his game grow.
It’s something he recognized immediately when he got to campus. It’s easier to float, skate by a little, in high school.
Not so much at Illinois. Definitely not playing for Underwood.
Hawkins is focused. It’s the only way to approach playing for the eighth-ranked Illini ahead of next Wednesday’s 1 p.m. season opener against North Carolina A&T at State Farm Center.
“Now I feel like I’m way more locked in and learning a lot more and just growing every day,” he said. “That’s unique about me. I’m not going to stay in one spot. I’m going to keep growing every day.”