PISCATAWAY, N.J. — The momentum from Coleman Hawkins’ chase-down block of Rutgers’ Clifford Omoruyi sent the Illinois forward careening toward the ground.
Hawkins slid until his back hit the stanchion, slapped the floor with both hands and let out a demonstrative yell. A yell that was lost in the cacophony of a sold-out Jersey Mike’s Arena.
Rutgers was still leading by 14 points with time running out on Illinois’ comeback attempt on Wednesday night. A comeback attempt that would ultimately fall short for the No. 12 Illini in a 70-59 defeat, their second loss in their past three games.
What wasn’t lost, however, was the emotion on Hawkins’ face. It’s been a rough 2022 for the 6-foot-10, 215-pound sophomore. He’s been held scoreless five times in the new year and went nine straight games making, at max, one shot. Hawkins’ energy and production had waned when it came to rebounding and defense, too.
So maybe chasing down and swatting Omoruyi was exactly what Hawkins needed.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood didn’t see Hawkins’ made three-pointer two minutes later — a first in seven games — as a coincidence.
“It’s amazing,” Underwood said. “He makes a three now where he’d been 21/2 months without making a shot it seemed like. It’s effort. If guys can learn to get out of their own way sometimes and just play hard and not be so mental, the game will find them.”
Hawkins’ play down the stretch against Rutgers gave Illinois the kind of energy it lacked the first 33 minutes of the game. Knocking down the late three-pointer was his reward.
“They definitely coexist,” Illinois junior center Kofi Cockburn said about effort and shotmaking.
“Once you play with good energy, the basketball gods always reward you. When he plays the way he did (Wednesday) and I see him knock those shots down, I’m really happy for him because he deserves it.”
The last 61/2 minutes Wednesday against Rutgers further reinforced why Underwood has been so high on Hawkins’ potential since the Sacramento, Calif., native stepped on campus. It was potential Hawkins looked to be tapping early in the season.
Cockburn’s three-game suspension at the beginning of the year, coupled with some early injuries to Trent Frazier, Andre Curbelo and Austin Hutcherson, put Hawkins in a high usage position. A lot of guard the 4 at one end and run the offense at the other.
Hawkins capitalized, averaging 14.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, two blocks and 1.7 steals in those first three games. Then Cockburn, Frazier and Curbelo (at least briefly for the latter) returned. Hawkins’ role changed in an instant. He had to find out how he fit in all over again.
“I’m just trying to find a way to impact the game, whether that’s on the offensive glass, making passes, getting guys open,” Hawkins said. “Any kind of way I can impact the team whenever coach puts me in. … I definitely need to find a rhythm again to where I’m playing like myself. I think sometimes I get caught up in not being myself. I think with coach showing he’s believing in me and throwing me in there, it definitely is a confidence booster.”
What Hawkins is aiming for is a return to the player he was early in the season. Maybe not in overall production, but certainly in the amount of energy and effort he gave each game. He’s handled fluctuating playing time the last month-plus and is embracing his role.
“Sometimes in the season, you play so many games you just need to refocus,” Hawkins said. “I think that’s what I’m getting back to now — locking back in, knowing what’s on the line and doing whatever it is to win games.
“It is kind of difficult, but whatever coach has for us — whatever lineups he has for us — as long as we’re winning games that’s all that matters. Big Ten championships, that’s why I’m here. It definitely can be frustrating. Anyone can look at it as frustrating, but it’s not like we’re dead last in the Big Ten.”
Illinois (18-7, 11-4 Big Ten) sits tied for second in the Big Ten with No. 15 Wisconsin (20-5, 11-4) and a half-game behind No. 5 Purdue (23-4, 12-4) heading into Saturday’s 11 a.m. tip at No. 19 Michigan State (18-7, 9-5).
A locked-in Hawkins could be a difference-maker for Illinois in the final two-plus weeks of the regular season with a Big Ten title on the line. There’s a reason Underwood pursued him in the Class of 2020. Hawkins’ combination of size, length and skill set is unique.
“He lost some confidence there,” Underwood said. “He’s gaining that back. I always think of him as a guy that extends the floor and can pass it. When he plays with great energy, he gives us rebounding. He’s very, very effective on the offensive glass. I think he’s one of the best offensive rebounders I’ve coached here. He’s got tremendous value because of his skill set. Just tightening some things up, he’s done that. Now, we’re starting to see that confidence come back.”