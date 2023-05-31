The second of two major announcements for Illinois men's basketball came late on Wednesday evening.
Coleman Hawkins — who announced on March 28 that he was entering the 2023 NBA draft — will return to Illinois for his fourth season, per multiple reports.
Hawkins has been a key part of Brad Underwood's game plan for all three of his seasons at Illinois, but no more so than last season in which he started all 33 of Illinois' games and led the team with 6.3 rebounds and three assists per game while averaging 9.9 points.
Hawkins' presence on either end of the ball was going to be missed had he kept his name in the NBA draft pool. Amani Hansberry is the only forward slated to join the Illini as a freshman in 2023 while 6-foot-7 Quincy Guerrier will arrive as a transfer from Oregon.
His return came about two and a half hours after Terrence Shannon Jr. also withdrew his name from the upcoming NBA draft.
The duo led the team in minutes played in 2022-23; Hawkins led with an average of 32.5 minutes per game while Shannon played an average of 32 minutes per game. Shannon paced the Illini with 17.2 points per game to give the Illini their leading scorer back as well.
Illinois finished with a 20-13 record in 2022-23 and earned a nine-seed in the NCAA tournament, ultimately suffering a 73-63 loss to eighth-seeded Arkansas in the opening round.
The Illini have qualified for the NCAA tournament in each of Hawkins' previous three seasons after having appeared most recently in 2012-13.
ESPN NBA draft analysts Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo had projected the 6-foot-10, 225-pound forward to be drafted 54th overall by his hometown Sacramento Kings in their last mock draft.