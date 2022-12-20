CHAMPAIGN — Coleman Hawkins was able to carve out a role his first two seasons at Illinois without the added weight of responsibility of leading the team also on his shoulders.
Ayo Dosunmu took care of that in the 2020-21 season. Illinois was assuredly his team that season. Just like it was Trent Frazier’s team in the 2021-22 season.
The two now-former Illini guards might have had different styles, but they were a driving force in the team’s successes.
More is being asked of Hawkins this season. The 6-foot-10 junior forward is the tip of the spear defensively in Illinois’ full-court press and often triggers what the Illini do offensively.
And he has to lead.
It wasn’t the freshmen Brad Underwood went after in the wake of Illinois’ 74-59 home loss to Penn State on Dec. 10.
No, his disappointment was directly squarely at his most experienced players, and that Hawkins, in particular, had to carry the torch for the program’s culture as its leader.
Consider it a work in progress for the Illinois junior.
“I’ve just had a difficult time trying to get the right approach to our guys,” Hawkins said. “I think in previous years with the older guys it was easy for people to speak their mind and people not get in their feelings. I think I’ve just got to find the proper approach to talk to the team like, ‘Look, guys. We can’t do this or that,’ and find the right tone for it. Some guys might take it differently. I just mean it in a winning way. I don’t mean it to affect anyone’s feelings.”
Hawkins’ growth as a leader has included one-on-one brainstorming sessions with assistant coaches Geoff Alexander and Chester Frazier on how to best lead this Illinois team. Whatever approach Hawkins lands on, Underwood, as much as he wants his versatile veteran forward to lead, understands it has to be authentic.
“It’s not about what I want,” Underwood said. “It’s about what he’s capable of. He’s got to do that within his personality. You can’t go be Ayo. Ayo was in your face. He would fight you. That’s not him. Trent was more demanding and effort and led by example. That’s Coleman.
“Coleman will say stuff. He’s got to just be a voice to understand what our expectation is and what’s established as our culture. If he does that, then we’ll be fine.”
Hawkins is working his way through just that. He understands the coaching staff wants him to lead. It’s how to go about it that’s tripped him up lately.
“You get on guys and you yell at them, then all of a sudden they’re telling you to chill out,” Hawkins said. “I’ve yelled at guys in media timeouts, but they always seem to cool me down. I think we need to get on people. I think it’s been a little too timid and, shoot, too soft in a way.”
The leadership piece, of course, is only part of Hawkins’ contribution to this Illinois team. The Sacramento, Calif., native leads the Illini in assists and rebounds and is their third-leading scorer. Hawkins’ 4.2 assists per game are double that of freshman point guard Skyy Clark, but striking a balance between facilitating and scoring is also still a work in progress.
Hawkins went off for 23 points in Illinois’ season-opening win against Eastern Illinois on the strength of five three-pointers. He’s also had at least three assists in nine of 11 games, including a career-high 10 in his triple-double against Syracuse.
Underwood doesn’t want just one or the other, though. He wants an assertive Hawkins that can do it all. Starting with shooting open shots when he’s got them. His next chance to do so for No. 16 Illinois (8-3) is at 8 p.m. Thursday against Missouri (10-1) during the annual Braggin’ Rights game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
“I just need him to play the game,” Underwood said. “When Coleman plays the game, he’s one of the best players in the country. He’s the same guy who made five threes. Why not shoot them when you’re open? That’s a huge advantage for us. That opens the paint up.
“He’s ultra competitive. He wants to win. He wants to get everybody involved. You’ve got to do that in a lot of ways. I’d love for him to shoot five or six threes a game. That means he’s open, and he’s a good shooter. He’s got to shoot them.”