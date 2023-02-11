CHAMPAIGN — The latest mock from ESPN’s Jonathan Givony for the 2023 NBA draft is more Big Ten heavy than you might imagine from a league that has one high-level team and seven more all within one game of each other for the right to finish second to Purdue.
He has one Big Ten player projected as a late lottery pick. Then three more packed into the rest of the first round and then four more in the second round.
Coleman Hawkins and Terrence Shannon Jr. are among that last group of four. At the top of it, actually, with Hawkins slotted one pick ahead of Shannon. Illinois could potentially have its best showing at the 2023 NBA draft since the mid-2000s when the Illini had multiple picks in both 2005 and 2006.
Hawkins showed why he has built up that draft buzz on Saturday afternoon. It wasn’t a perfect performance from the Illinois junior — his five turnovers stand out — but there wasn’t a more pivotal performance during the Illini’s 69-60 victory against No. 24 Rutgers in front of another sellout State Farm Center crowd of 15,544 fans.
A recent revelation for Hawkins fueled his 18-point performance against the Scarlet Knights. It was the most Hawkins scored for Illinois (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) since he dropped 20 points at home in an early January win against Wisconsin and his third-most prolific outing of the season.
Taking more initiative at the offensive end early in the game was the difference.
“There’s just been a few times this year where I’m just not getting involved,” Hawkins said. “I converse with my dad and he’s like, ‘Those first five minutes you’ve got to get involved. You’ve got to do something. Go get an offensive rebound. Get a putback.’
“It’s not anyone’s fault but mine. It’s not just going with the flow. Ultimately, it’s going to bring my energy level up and help our team out, too, when I’m getting to the offensive glass and hitting shots.”
Hawkins avoided those early stretches of inactivity Saturday. Attacking the basket off the bounce for a baseline dunk just 58 seconds into the game certainly helped. Disappearing during the time before the first media timeout or between the first and second wasn’t an issue.
“Some games I go a stretch without doing anything in the first or second media,” Hawkins said. “I tried to get involved and tried to get a few shots in. Get to the offense glass. Whatever that is to impact the game early. I think the energy carried over. You see a few shots go in and it’s just energy, and it’s contagious.”
Illinois coach Brad Underwood doesn’t mind Hawkins’ typically patient approach. Saturday struck perhaps the perfect balance between not forcing his approach offensively and letting how he can contribute develop organically.
“He knows it’s a long game and his opportunities are going to be there,” Underwood said. “He knows he’s going to play minutes, so he’s very, very patient with his approach. … I thought he got a couple easy ones to get going. We need Coleman shooting the basketball. We need Coleman in an aggressive mode on the offensive side.
“I say that, but it’s an aggressive mode and put the hyphen after it — safe. You don’t want him overdoing too much. I thought he turned down a couple I would have liked him to take, but he let it come to him. There was nothing that was hard about it for him. He was aggressive. He looked for it. He got a couple on the offensive glass. He got a couple jump hooks. He got a fadeaway in the paint. Those are looks that Coleman makes. Then he gets his catch-and-shoot threes. That Coleman Hawkins is an elite player.”
Hawkins also had the two-man, high-low game working with Dain Dainja in the first half. It was necessary. Illinois didn’t have much going offensively other than from its frontcourt. Hawkins and Dainja ultimately combined for 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting in the first half.
“We’ve been really emphasizing just getting the ball in the paint more,” Dainja said. “I feel like Coleman did a good job of looking and just talking to me and communicating with me a lot on the floor. Even in practice, too, just teaching me little things I can do so he can get it in to me easier.”
It’s another way for Hawkins to affect the game. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound forward leads Illinois in assists. Rebounding, too. His ability to guard multiple positions epitomizes the kind of versatility this particular Illini team boasts.
And it was Hawkins’ work on defensive end that helped Illinois secure Saturday’s win. Hawkins took the assignment against Rutgers guard Paul Mulcahy in the second half. It was the agreed upon plan. If Mulcahy got going early — he did, scoring eight points on 3-of-3 shooting — Hawkins would get the nod.
Mulcahy scored just four points on 2-of-6 shooting in the second half. He and his teammates also missed 15 consecutive shots in a scoring drought that lasted just more than 10 minutes. Hawkins at center in Illinois’ small ball lineup was at the heart of it all.
“There’s a reason a lot of people at the next level like Coleman Hawkins,” Underwood said. “And it’s because of what he does on the defensive end.”