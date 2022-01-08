CHAMPAIGN — Darin Bazzell’s Prairie Central boys’ basketball team needed a powerful way to set the tone Friday night.
It’s a necessity in the Illini Prairie Conference. Especially during a road game, in this case at St. Thomas More.
Andy Krenz, the Hawks’ lone senior, provided the perfect solution. The 6-foot-3 forward blocked an STM shot on the Sabers’ first offensive possession.
Not only did STM come up empty after Prairie Central successfully converted its first shot of the night, but Krenz also informed the Sabers they’d have to work for their points.
That never changed throughout the rest of the game.
“It’s huge, and we’ve been talking about it for weeks,” Bazzell said after Prairie Central’s 69-55 victory over STM. “We (also) missed getting the ball inside quite a few times when he was open. ... The kids are starting to realize if we can get the ball inside and we can get Andy being a threat, it opens up a lot of other things.”
The Hawks (13-3, 2-0 Illini Prairie) could turn to plenty of other options for both scoring and well-played minutes versus the Sabers (6-6, 0-1).
Junior Drew Haberkorn scored a game-high 20 points, junior Dylan Bazzell contributed 16 points and Krenz finished with 12 points as Prairie Central never trailed despite a few surges from STM.
Six different Hawks generated at least one field goal, with five of those six hitting a three-pointer along the way. Nine of Darin Bazzell’s players recorded at least one rebound.
Nearly all of them were juniors and sophomores.
“That is a strength of ours,” Darin Bazzell said. “I know we’re young ... but (Levi) Goad and (Tyler) Curl are sophomores, (Talen) Steidinger’s a sophomore, and we’ve got guys that come off the bench and there’s really not a drop-off. They maybe have something they do a little better than the guy they come in for, so that’s been great for me as a coach to be able to have that luxury.”
Prairie Central pushed its lead to 30-17 with fewer than three minutes remaining before intermission, but the Sabers bagged the opening half’s final five points. The last two came on a nifty inbounds play between senior Patrick Quarnstrom and sophomore Peace Bumba that ended with Quarnstrom hitting a buzzer-beating layup.
STM found itself trailing just 40-33 with three minutes gone in the third quarter as well.
“The effort’s definitely there with the guys. I’m pleased with that,” Sabers coach Brandon Martin said. “However, the execution sometimes just isn’t there.”
Martin described the Sabers as being at the beginning of a “second season.” STM had to withdraw from the Effingham-Teutopolis Christmas Classic because of COVID-19 issues, and Friday’s game was just the team’s second since Dec. 14.
“There’s definitely things that we need to clean up,” Martin said. “You try to coach them up as much as you can in games and show them things. ... It’s a gauntlet. We’re in the middle of a gauntlet with tough games coming up.”
Needless to say, the Hawks are a sufficiently tough foe, as well.
When it felt like the Sabers might close their deficit to a single basket, the duo of Haberkorn and Dylan Bazzell keyed a flurry of buckets that extended Prairie Central’s edge to 54-37 by third quarter’s end.
“We definitely have some guys that aren’t scared to compete. Now we don’t always make those shots, but they’re not scared to take them,” Darin Bazzell said, “and the more confidence they have in that, the better off we’ll be.”
The Sabers leaned on outside shooting across the evening. Seniors Dawson Magrini (15 points), Quarnstrom (13 points) and Justen Green (11 points) each player sank two three-pointers.
STM stuck to a six-man rotation until the game’s final two minutes. Junior Ryan Hendrickson suffered an injury this week and was unavailable, especially unfortunate for the Sabers considering Hendrickson played what Martin described as the youngster’s best game of the season this past Tuesday at Mt. Zion.
“That makes things tough,” Martin said. “Give credit to (the Hawks): They made a lot of shots and they finished at the rim. We didn’t finish at the rim, and they just put us in uncomfortable situations.”
Darin Bazzell’s crew is accustomed to putting itself in challenging spots as well.
The Hawks jump back into nonconference action Tuesday at Morton, which is 9-4 on the season. Prairie Central also placed third at the difficult 16-team Williamsville Holiday Tournament and still has a dangerous Joliet Catholic program on its non-league schedule.
“It’s going to help tremendously,” Darin Bazzell said. “We’re just kind of touching the tip of the iceberg with what I think our team can do.”