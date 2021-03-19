CHAMPAIGN — Terry Hawthorne is back at Illinois.
The former Illini standout defensive back was named to first-year coach Bret Bielema’s staff on Friday, joining the program as its director of high school personnel and Illini relations.
Hawthorne’s primary responsibilities will be evaluating high school student-athletes and assisting in the their transition from high school to college. He’ll also work alongside fellow Illinois football alum Kevin Mitchell to provide alumni outreach.
A two-time All-Big Ten honorable-mention selection, Hawthorne — who played in 44 games as an Illini and finished with 163 career tackles and six interceptions — had been the defensive backs coach at his alma mater, East St. Louis, since 2014.