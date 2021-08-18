CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema and solid running backs seem to go hand-in-hand.
The combination of veterans Chase Brown, Chase Hayden and Mike Epstein, plus the promise of redshirt freshman Reggie Love III, will strive to keep up the tradition the new Illinois coach has built throughout his time on the sidelines in college when Illinois hosts Nebraska in the season opener on Aug. 28 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.
Bielema, offensive coordinator Tony Petersen and others have praised the work of the Illini’s backfield throughout the offseason. That doesn’t mean the rushing contingent is anywhere near a complete product.
“The second scrimmage went really good for us,” Hayden said Tuesday, referencing Monday’s intra-team exhibition. “It’s always room for improvement, some things we can clean up, but as a group, I thought we did pretty good.”
“Scrimmage one, we went in, figured out things we needed to work on,” Love added in reference to the Aug. 9 practice. “I felt like scrimmage two we kind of did a little better in that aspect. But we’ve definitely got a lot to improve on.”
All early indications have Brown as the featured back. But Bielema and Petersen have kept multiple running backs busy during training camp.
Not just Brown.
That became clear when Bielema started mentioning touchdowns from the two scrimmages.
“Mike had one last time. I don’t know if Mike got in there (during the second scrimmage),” Bielema said. “Chase Hayden had one. Reggie had one. Chase Brown had one. I think it was a steady dose — actually, one of the Chases might’ve had two.
“There was some routine ones, but there was also some explosive plays and some things that made you get encouraged.”
Hayden shared one of those same descriptors in his own review of how the running backs played during those two scrimmages.
“Scrimmage one, we didn’t have all our install in and stuff like that,” Hayden said. “I felt like the second scrimmage we stepped it up, and we created some big explosive plays.”
Hayden has experienced scheme installation with Bielema before when Hayden was a freshman on Bielema’s Arkansas roster in 2017.
“It’s going pretty smoothly. He’s pretty much the same guy as when he coached me in 2017. Not really a lot has changed or anything like that,” Hayden said. “It wasn’t really anything that took too long to grasp onto (with Illinois’ installation). I just think it’s just how fall camp goes. First scrimmage, you’re not going to have anything in, and then second scrimmage, you start putting more things in, so it kind of just opens the offense up more.”
Bielema did note a key difference between the two scrimmages that also may have led to better results for the running backs.
“It was an unscripted scrimmage ... unlike last week where everything was scripted out,” Bielema said. “Coaches were on the sidelines, and they were making the calls as they became live.”
But multiple rushers finding the end zone under such circumstances is a positive development for the position group.
Specifically for Hayden and Love.
Hayden generated three rushing touchdowns as a true freshman but found the end zone just once in that fashion across the following three seasons — two with the Razorbacks and one with East Carolina.
“Everybody in the room can play, so you’ve got to compete every day and just give your best every day,” Hayden said. “It’s a deep room, so things can change up real quickly.”
Love, of course, ceded potential scoring touches to Brown and Epstein in his first season with the Illini last fall.
“I definitely don’t take nothing for granted,” Love said. “Really it’s a blessing to go out there and compete. I really don’t focus on the significant reps I’ll take.”
Hayden feels the same way with regard to how Petersen’s offense may spread the ball-carrying wealth.
“That’s really something you can’t really worry about,” Hayden said. “Everybody wants to get a lot of carries and stuff like that, so you’ve just got to come to practice every day, compete, and then it’s up to the coaches. They’re going to put the person out there that helps us win.”
The re-addition of Epstein to the position group well after spring practices ended has further brought into question how backfield touches will be distributed.
Far more clear is what Epstein brings to the locker room, regardless of the number of times he carries the ball.
“Last year when I came in, Mike was one of the first guys to (say), ‘Hey, bro, you need anything here’s my number, hit me up,’” Love said. “Really just the leadership role Mike has, he’s one of the guys. He’s going to help you.
“And Mike’s effort, his grit, his work ethic, Mike’s a tough guy. Just to be in the room with him and kind of feed off his mindset and his energy is great.”