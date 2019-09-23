CHAMPAIGN — Nebraska fumbles and penalties helped Illinois considerably in Saturday's Big Ten opener. Not only kept the Illini in the game, but had them leading by two touchdowns late in the third quarter before the Cornhuskers' comeback and 42-38 victory.
Blake Hayes played a fairly significant role in Saturday's game, too. Illinois' junior punter had eight punts for 367 yards and was named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday morning.
Hayes' averaging 45.9 yards per punt helped build his case for the first Big Ten weekly honor of his career. More importantly, though, he dropped five of his eight punts inside the 20-yard line. That included a 59-yard boomer that was downed at the Nebraska 2-yard line. The Cornhuskers lost one of their four fumbles on the ensuing possession, and the Illini scored.
Hayes currently ranks second on Illinois' career punting average list at 43.1 yards per punt, trailing just Steve Weatherford (43.5 ypp). The 6-foot-6, 230-pound Australian's five punts inside the 20 against Nebraska matched his career high from last year's win against Western Illinois. He was an All-Big Ten Third Team selection in 2018.
The other Big Ten award winners Monday included Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (Offensive Player of the Week), Michigan State linebacker Joe Bachie (Defensive Player of the Week) and Nebraska wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (Freshman of the Week).