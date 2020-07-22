CHAMPAIGN — Blake Hayes joined the growing list of Illinois football players on preseason award watch lists Wednesday with his inclusion among 19 punters selected for the Ray Guy Award watch list. The Ray Guy Award is presented annually to the nation's top punter.
Hayes heads into his senior season at Illinois after being named 2019 Big Ten Punter of the Year. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound Australian averaged 44.6 yards on 77 punts in 2019, including 32 punts inside the 20-yard line and 22 punts of 50-plus yards. Hayes had just two touchbacks during the entire 2019 season.
Hayes led the Big Ten and was 18th in the nation in punting average in 2019. He set Illinois single season records for punts downed inside the 20-yard line, percentage of punts downed inside the 20-yard line, number of punts traveling 50-plus yards, punt yardage, fewest touchbacks and touchback percentage.
The veteran Illinois punter is also considered the top punting prospect for the 2021 NFL draft by ESPN's Mel Kiper and was named a Phil Steele preseason Third Team All-American. Hayes trails just Steve Weatherford, who had a 10-year NFL career, on Illinois' career punting average list. Weatherford tops the list at 43.6 yards per punt, while Hayes sits at 43.4 ypp.