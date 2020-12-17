CHAMPAIGN — Blake Hayes gave Illinois football one more league honor to celebrate Thursday, as the star punter snagged third-team All-Big Ten recognition.
Though it's a drop from being the conference's 2019 Punt of the Year, this still marks the fourth time Hayes has been named All-Big Ten in as many years. He was a media honorable-mention pick as a freshman and a third-team media and honorable-mention coaches selection as a sophomore.
Hayes leads Illinois in all-time punting yardage at 10,811 and has averaged nearly 44 yards per attempt leading into Saturday's Big Ten Champions Week matchup between the Illini (2-5) and Penn State (3-5). The senior also has executed two fake punts for first downs this season, averaging 17 yards per rush as a result.
Kicker James McCourt also received All-Big Ten honorable-mention position on Thursday. The senior, who missed two games in COVID-19 contact tracing, has been successful on 6 of 10 field goals and all 12 of his PATs this season, with a long field goal of 47 yards.
In other Illinois football news, two athletes officially have entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Defensive back Delano Ware and running back Kenyon Sims no longer are with the team. Ware quit the team leading up to last weekend's loss at Northwestern and posted via Twitter on Monday that he'd entered the transfer portal. The team confirmed this week that Sims also has departed for the transfer portal.
Ware, a Richmond, Calif., native, played in 25 games over the course of three seasons, with the junior making 11 tackles this year. Sims, a San Diego native, recorded 16 carries for 58 yards during his first two seasons with the Illini but had no rushing attempts in 2020.