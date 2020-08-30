CHAMPAIGN — Eva Rubin has a lot on her mind these days.
Like what her role will be on the Illinois women’s basketball team this season — her first one on court for the Illini.
There’s also the matter of Rubin, a mid-year transfer last season from Arizona State, having not played in a basketball game since March 29, 2019, when the Sun Devils lost 76-53 in a regional semifinal game of the NCAA tournament against Mississippi State in Portland, Ore.
Then, of course, there’s the coronavirus pandemic, which may further delay Rubin’s return to the court.
If — and when — the season tips off, the 6-foot-5 redshirt junior will face plenty of competition to be the Illini’s starting center, with returners Nancy Panagiotopoulou and Mackenzie Blazek joining Rubin and junior-college transfers Solape Amusan and Geovana Lopes as options for fourth-year coach Nancy Fahey to start alongside last season’s standout freshman, Kennedi Myles, in the team’s frontcourt.
For many athletes, that would be plenty to worry about. But for Rubin, her concerns don’t stop there.
The 22-year-old Flossmoor native has other pressing issues to overcome.
‘I do have my concerns’
Rubin, after all, is a type-1 diabetic, a chronic condition in which her pancreas is unable to produce sufficient insulin, a key hormone that helps sugar, or glucose, enter cells and produce energy. Without sufficient insulin, blood sugar is also allowed to build up in the bloodstream, a condition known as hyperglycemia, which can lead to complications for people with diabetes.
According to the CDC, type-1 diabetes typically emerges in children, teens and young adults — Rubin was diagnosed when she was 13 — and is less common than type-2 diabetes as approximately 5-10 percent of people with diabetes have type 1.
Not only does Rubin have the daily challenge of managing her diabetes but also another health threat to deal with in COVID-19. According to the American Diabetes Association, people with diabetes are more likely to experience severe symptoms and health complications related to the coronavirus.
With Illinois’ season only a few months away, Rubin said her plan is to play basketball this winter — if the season goes forward that is — but she’s also mindful of the risks.
“I do have my concerns,” Rubin said. “Illinois has really done a great job with setting the example and leading the way as far as what these (COVID-19) protocols should look like. But right now, we’re at a point where every school is on a different page, and everyone is doing something a little different.
“So, when I’m thinking about playing games, that’s the one thing that I am thinking about. I’m hopeful for a vaccine. I’m hopeful that by the time our season comes, there will be more of a standard routine that every school will be following, whether that looks like testing or recording, whether that looks like a bubble, whether that looks like vaccinations, that is what I am hoping for. As of right now, I plan on playing. If things change, or there’s some kind of wave that just blows everything out of the water, then that’s obviously a whole other situation.”
‘It was nice to have that time’
Rubin’s arrival in C-U earlier this year was made necessary after a difficult stretch in her basketball career.
Rubin entered the transfer portal only a week before the Sun Devils’ 2019-20 season was set to begin against Air Force at home on Nov. 5.
The 2017 Homewood Flossmoor graduate — who chose Arizona State above offers from Kansas State, Clemson, Cincinnati and Missouri — played sparingly during her two seasons in Tempe, Ariz. Rubin was on the court for only 22 games as a member of the Sun Devils, averaging 4.3 minutes per game.
Being about 1,700 miles away from home for long stretches led Rubin to want to make a change.
Rubin missed the family time she would have received by playing at a school closer to home. She also wanted the chance to see her twin brothers, Wesley and Miles, play high school hoops and visit her parents whenever time allowed.
Even still, Illinois wasn’t initially on her radar.
In stepped her former high school coach, Anthony Smith.
The now seventh-year leader of the Vikings’ girls basketball team — Smith helped lead Bolingbrook to four state titles in a six-season span from 2006 to 2011 — searched around for opportunities where Rubin might succeed, and ultimately, helped forge a connection between Rubin and Fahey’s program at Illinois.
Rubin arrived on the Illinois campus this past January. Despite not being eligible to play in games, she regularly practiced with the Illini throughout the Big Ten season and helped out on the scout team. Illinois finished with an 11-19 record, including a 2-16 mark in Big Ten play.
“Having that period of time where I was just around the team and going to practices and things like that, but not actually competing, that was great for me because that actually gave me some important time to get assimilated to a new team, new campus and adjust,” Rubin said. “I’m a person who is very routine-oriented so having a big change like that it was nice to have that time on the court without any pressure.
“I knew my job (last year) was basically to help my team prepare for games. Being able to focus on that role, and not having to worry about juggling how to prepare for games when I hadn’t played in so long, that was really great. Just getting that time to be with my teammates, to have them see what I was like, was important.”
‘She brings that experience’
Fahey looks at Rubin’s addition as a potential avenue to solve what had been a glaring weakness for Illinois last season. The Illini, after all, were forced to play Myles out of position during her first college season. A natural power forward at 6-2, Myles still held her own, averaging 8.7 rebounds per game as a freshman.
Despite that production, the effect of having no true center — made worse by Blazek missing 16 games due to injury — forced Fahey to look outside the program for help. Hence, the additions of Amusan, Lopes and Rubin through recruiting.
“Our biggest concern last year was our inside depth in the 4 and 5 spot, and in particular the 5,” Fahey said. “We were undersized, and in the Big Ten, that’s pretty difficult. Now we have a lot more depth in that spot, and that gives us an opportunity to develop them and have an inside presence. Make people make choices against us defensively.
“Eva is someone who has been at a very successful program. She brings that experience of what winning takes. Last year, when you first come in, you kind of survey the landscape and now I think she’s got two feet in and is going to be big for us both on and off the court.”
‘It gives me peace of mind’
Rubin’s chance to impact the Illini on the court received a serious boost Wednesday when it was announced she had received an NCAA waiver of the transfer residence requirement.
Rubin, therefore, will be immediately eligible to play for Illinois when its season begins and has two seasons of eligibility remaining. If Rubin had not received the waiver, she would have been forced to sit out any Illini games that were played during the fall semester.
Even with her eligibility status cleared up, Rubin knows how her diabetes can create its own headaches.
Her daily routine starts with a blood sugar check when she wakes up in the morning. Rubin said if the number is around 150 milligrams per deciliter — a good number to start the day — she can roll out of bed and not worry about eating a meal before going to workouts or going to class.
Rubin tests her blood sugar throughout the day, especially during practices and workouts, which began last month for Illinois. Rubin also wears a glucose monitor that connects to her phone, as well as the phone of Illinois women’s basketball trainer Autumn Taylor.
Throughout the day, the goal is for Rubin to have a blood sugar level that is greater than 100 mg/DL but less than 250 mg/DL, and based on where that number is, dictates what kind of meal she’ll have after her workout. If it’s higher than she’d like, Rubin may go with a meal lower in sugar and carbohydrates. If it’s in a good range, Rubin might have a larger meal and drink a Gatorade.
By her count, Rubin said she’s only missed two games between high school and college due to her diabetes. Practices are a tougher challenge, because with a fluctuating daily schedule, that can lead to issues with her blood sugar. Most of the time, Rubin said, she can return her levels to a normal range by sitting out for about 10-20 minutes during practices or workouts.
At Illinois, Rubin has found a comfortable setting to move forward with her plans to play this season. She’s been impressed by the protocols put in place by the Department of Intercollegiate Athletes, especially as it relates to COVID-19.
Daily questionnaires to check if a student-athlete is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, temperature and pulse/oxygen checks when players enter Ubben Basketball Complex and twice a week testing are among those policies.
“As an immunocompromised individual, just knowing that the university is doing everything that they can, it gives me peace of mind,” Rubin said. “I know it gives my teammates peace of mind, as well.”
‘I love to just play physical’
That peace of mind extends to Rubin’s relationships with fellow student-athletes on campus. Rubin is a member of the Illini’s Green Bandana project program, an initiative the DIA started this year with the goal to promote awareness of mental health issues facing young people.
A sense of inclusion has also been evident in Rubin’s relationships with teammates.
Myles and Rubin have established a bond over the summer, having worked closely together, especially since Illinois began mostly position-based workouts in late July. That’s meant workout groups consisting of first-year Illinois assistant coach Scott Merritt, Rubin, Myles and the rest of the Illini’s post players.
“I think one thing that makes a strong team is post players and being able to have another post player who’s bigger than me and who doesn’t play exactly like me, but I can feed off her energy (and) she can feed off my energy is going to be a great thing to watch,” Myles said of Rubin. “Being able to trust that Eva is going to be able to guard that bigger person and I can handle my spot. Then offensively, knowing that Eva is going to bang with that big. Just knowing that is real comforting, and I think it’s going to expand everybody’s game.”
Rubin is getting a reboot of sorts on her college career. Things didn’t work out at Arizona State.
Perhaps a change of scenery and a change in conferences from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten will result in a rise in production.
Rubin certainly believes it will.
“One thing I am really looking forward to as far as playing at Illinois is really just playing in the Big Ten for one. The style of play here really caters to my skill set,” Rubin said. “We have a lot of strong posts in this conference that I am really excited to compete against and play against day in and day out.”
“Right off the bat, what I bring to this team, is just a strong, physical low post presence. I love to just live on the block and just play physical. I love to play post defense. I like being bigger than most people that I play against. Even if I am playing against someone that’s bigger than me, that just drives me to want to go even harder and still outplay people, outphysical people.”