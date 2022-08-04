CHAMPAIGN — The smile Brad Underwood saw on Skyy Clark’s face during the last two days of Illinois’ summer workouts was telling.
A smile that came after plays like Clark beating his man off the dribble before slamming on the breaks to knock down a pull-up jump shot.
Or pushing the ball in transition and finishing strong at the rim. Plays that Clark could only make with a level of confidence after being 100 percent cleared medically last week to end Illinois’ summer workouts on a positive note.
“You can see him, with every play, ‘OK, I’m getting back,’” Underwood said Wednesday afternoon. “You can just kind of see that. You can see his mojo pick up on the defensive side. You can see his energy, his talking. You can’t play when you’re locked mentally. You could just see him freeing up that way, and that was pretty fun to see.”
Being healthy again basically one year after tearing his left ACL was one thing for Clark. Knowing he was healthy — internalizing that state of mind — was even more important.
“We’ve seen Skyy freed up the last few days just knowing he tested out, his leg is actually stronger than the other one and the doctor said you’re good,” Underwood said. “There’s a tremendous comfort in that. Until you hear that, you’re always a little bit cautious.
“People think with an ACL, it’s just running and jumping. It’s actually stopping and turning and pivoting. You come off a ball screen and you’ve got to pivot on that foot to turn and shoot a jump shot. We saw him pop up (Tuesday) and shoot two and elevate. It was the Skyy I saw two years ago. I think he’s through that mental piece, and he feels great about it knowing he’s 100 percent.”
It took some time for Clark to actually reach that point. He made his return from the ACL injury in January with his senior season at Montverde Academy (Fla.) already underway. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard wasn’t 100 percent healthy. Getting sidelined by a broken hand after his return to the court for Eagles might have actually been a positive for Clark.
“When I returned from my ACL at first, I was pretty much playing on one leg because I was scared to do a lot on my left leg,” Clark said earlier this summer before he was cleared. “Now all that is out the window. Now that that’s gone, I’m getting back to pretty much my old self. The data, it doesn’t lie. I’ve had so much more confidence in my knee to do stuff and push off of it. You can see it when I’m playing now.”
While Clark wasn’t fully cleared until last week — giving him just two days with the team able to go 100 percent — he didn’t fall behind this summer. At least from a basketball standpoint. He was able to work on individual skills and run through some team work.
“He’s in a pretty good place,” Underwood said. “In talking with (athletic trainer) Paul Schmidt and (strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher), they were extremely impressed with his work ethic — his dedication to getting that back and 100 percent healthy. I think that gives him tremendous confidence on the mental side. He’s got to have a productive fall just in terms of getting back in shape at the level he’ll need to play.”
Being in peak shape is all Clark really missed from what was actually 12 weeks of workouts since he arrived early in May. The constant running required this season for an Illinois team looking to push the pace with its style of play is the ground Clark has to make up after barely playing competitively in the last calendar year.
“We did a good amount of that the last two days in our workouts when he was cleared, and he’s looked terrific,” Underwood said. “His conditioning, that will be the one thing where he’ll have to go. He’s missed a year of playing and that feeling you get of being fatigued and having to push through it. He’s always been stopped because he’s never been able to get to that point. The leg itself is 100 percent. We saw some of that bounce and quickness and explosions these last two days, and that’s exciting to see.”