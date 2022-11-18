Rylee Hinton, second from right, has enjoyed a resurgent season this fall with the Illinois volleyball team after recovering from a knee injury last season and is enjoying every moment with her teammates. Like when Caroline Barnes (No. 10), Kayla Burbage (No. 9), Brooke Mosher (No. 22) and Diana Brown (No. 5) reacted after Hinton delivered a kill against Wisconsin in a Nov. 3 match at Huff Hall in Champaign. ‘I feel like she’s been able to let loose,’ Illini coach Chris Tamas said of Hinton.