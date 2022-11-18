CHAMPAIGN — Rylee Hinton started feeling like herself again as an athlete this summer. She was pushing weight in the weight room she hadn’t in months. Sprinting with her teammates during workouts and feeling good about it.
Full-on volleyball scrimmages once preseason practices started only reinforced it.
The knee injury that basically cost Hinton her junior season at Illinois save for a single match was finally — finally — in her rear view.
Hinton has embraced the opportunity to just be “a normal athlete” this season, and the Champaign Central graduate is thriving. She’s already set career highs in kills, hitting percentage and blocks and will remain in a pivotal role as Illinois (13-13, 8-8 Big Ten) continues to play for its postseason life with a 7 p.m. Friday match against Michigan State (11-16, 2-14) at Huff Hall.
“When you’re a middle, it’s tough to get back in the lineup when you’re constantly battling that because it’s hard to prove yourself once you get rolling,” Illinois coach Chris Tamas said about Hinton. “Those injuries she had in the past also didn’t allow her to go as hard as she wanted to go. She’s gotten back to really good shape and really good with her mentality. I feel like she’s been able to let loose.”
Hinton let loose in both of Illinois’ wins in the state of Michigan last week. She finished with 16 kills and 14 blocks in the victories against Michigan State and Michigan to help keep the Illini’s NCAA tournament hopes intact. They simply can’t afford to drop the rematch with the Spartans after sweeping them in East Lansing, Mich., a week ago. The same is true for Sunday’s regular-season home finale against Iowa (8-19, 2-14) and next week’s matches at Indiana and Northwestern.
Even winning out doesn’t assure Illinois a spot in the 64-team NCAA tournament field, but any loss in the next four matches will mean no postseason volleyball for the Illini.
“I like the pressure,” Hinton said. “It just gives you a different drive. This past weekend, we came back from some deficits in the game that were huge and they seemed way hard to overcome, but because we have that ‘have to win, can’t lose’ energy about us, we’re making these huge leaps and bounds as a team. I’m actually enjoying the extra pressure on us.”
That Hinton is on the court in those pressure-packed moments is a distinct departure from last season. After starting throughout the pandemic-delayed “2020” season in spring 2021, the 6-foot-2 middle blocker suffered a knee injury that kept her sidelined that ensuing fall. The rehab and recovery process took a toll on Hinton physically and mentally.
“Being an injured athlete is kind of an underrated struggle,” Hinton said. “I don’t think people realize how hard it is. Even though you’re injured and not playing, you’re spending more time rehabbing and being in the gym than anyone else.
“That’s where medically retiring comes from. It just gets to be too much. Being in rehab every day is such a mental grind. Not seeing results is heartbreaking. Or seeing results and taking a step back is even harder. That’s all part of the process. That’s probably the most mentally challenging part of athletics in general.”
Hinton said she never felt like her injury was so severe that she couldn’t recover and would have to pursue a medical retirement. But going through her own injury, rehab and recovery gave her real insight into why Illinois teammates Ellie Holzman and Maddie Whittington chose that path.
“Nobody is thinking, ‘Oh, they could have kept going,’” Hinton said. “We were all like, ‘Absolutely, we know how hard this is. Do what’s best for you.’
“It turns into an identity crisis when something is taken away from you that’s all you know and you’ve put so much time and energy into it. If I’m not doing this, then what am I passionate about? What do I want to do? That’s a big part of being injured. You just can’t do what you know.”
What Hinton knows how to do is be a defensive force at the net. Her career-high 86 blocks comes out to 1.41 blocks per set, which is good enough to rank sixth in the Big Ten. Hinton’s first clue she was on the road to recovery was how well she was jumping. It’s one of her primary physical strengths on the court, and the knee injury took that away from her. Setting a personal record by touching 10 feet, 6 inches was the sign she was back. Tamas kept on eye on how Hinton was jumping, too. That mattered. So did her lateral movement and the type of shots she was able to go up and hit. It’s helped play a part in Hinton delivering 91 kills this season while connecting on 49.4 percent of her offensive opportunities.
“All those numbers came back to what they were when she was at her peak in her sophomore year,” Tamas said. “Our sport is as physical as any, so you definitely need that. It’s a long road back, and you’re fighting every day. Unfortunately, it’s not always on the court. It’s a lot of hours doing rehab. It’s a lot of hours in the training room. It’s a lot of hours in the weight room. Making sure your nutrition is right. It’s not the glamour stuff.
“It’s tough to have those days where you just want to be back in, and we know you just can’t rush them back in there and hope they’re better. They have to show they’re better through various tests. That can be as tough as anything. The mental grind to have a spot, lose it and try to get it back. She’s done as good as an athlete I’ve seen.”
How well Illinois fares in these final four matches will determine if Hinton’s Illinois volleyball career gets extended into December. She has her eye on law school, though, and even took the LSAT last weekend while the team was in Michigan. Even with the potential for postseason play still on the table, these two weekend matches at Huff Hall could be her last.
“It means everything to me,” Hinton said about her Illini career. “I’ve been going to these camps since I was like in fourth or fifth grade. It’s very surreal and doesn’t always sink in all the time that I’m actually doing this. People cheer a little bit louder when you’re from Champaign. That hometown pride is the best feeling in the world.”