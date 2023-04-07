CHAMPAIGN — Aidan Laughery has dealt with a series of various injuries since a hamstring issue forced him out of the IHSA state track meet as a junior.
Taking a helmet to the knee in the opening week of his next football season at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley basically turned his senior year into a wash.
Laughery got a jumpstart on his Illinois football career by enrolling early in January 2022, but he didn’t finish spring practices dealing with another injury.
Nagging injuries followed Laughery into his debut season for the Illini.
A minor one in training camp last August sidelined him at the beginning of the 2022 season, and he was shut down at the end of the year after partially tearing his left pectoral muscle.
Laughery enters his second round of spring practices at Illinois, though, in a better place from a health standpoint. A crucial change given how much is up for grabs in running backs room that must replace a 1,600-yard rusher in Chase Brown.
“Physically, I feel really good,” Laughery said. “Body feels good, and I feel strong. I’m just excited to get to practice every other day this spring and get better.
“It’s not something you want to go through, but definitely a character builder. I’m just grateful we’ve got a good staff here to get you through that, whether it be physically or mentally getting through it. I’m just grateful to have the opportunity this spring to be healthy and to compete.”
Laughery ultimately played in just a single game last season. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound running back finished with three carries for nine yards in Illinois’ late September win against Chattanooga. But it was still a year’s worth of experience Laughery is building on this spring.
“Coming into my second spring ball, I feel a lot more prepared,” he said. “Obviously, a lot to still work on and get better at, but definitely a little bit more comfortable than last year. … It’s definitely different coming back in knowing some of the stuff.
“Last year, I remember being really overwhelmed — especially at the start. It’s handy having that knowledge already. It’s been good. Still learning a lot, but it’s good to have that experience under your belt.”
Laughery gives Illinois a change of pace at running back in a room that’s filling up with big backs like Josh McCray (6-1, 235), Jordan Anderson (6-4, 240) and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond graduate Kaden Feagin (6-3, 240).
New/old Illinois running backs coach Thad Ward called Laughery “fast, explosive and athletic” with “great feet.”
“We have a lot of different flavors in the room,” said Ward, back in his second stint at Illinois and getting the chance to work with Laughery for the first time. “A great buffet back there. I’m excited to let those guys eat and let them play. … Right now we’re installing, but as we’re installing and put the guys on the field, you’re earning a role in our package. That’s what we’re talking to each one of those guys about. Come in, play your game and earn your role in this offense.”
Laughery boasts the most speed out of that group. He would have been a state title contender in the 100- and 200-meter dashes had he not been hurt as a junior and not given up his senior track and field season to enroll early at Illinois.
“I just bring a different thing to the table,” Laughery said.
It’s what could put Laughery in position to earn a spot in the Illinois backfield as a redshirt freshman this fall. Brown rushing 328 times last season — 62 percent of Illinois’ total carries — was atypical for a Bret Bielema team and developed both because of McCray’s knee injury and the fact Brown proved difficult to bring down.
The 2023 plan is to revert back to a Bielema norm and use multiple running backs.
“They understand that they haven’t played as much as Chase, who was a big-time running back here, but they understand the expectation from a Coach Bielema running back room,” Ward said. “They understand they’re going to have plenty of opportunities to go out and be successful.”
The standard Ward has set for his position group has helped further that internal competition. Laughery said a focus is put on repetition “to get it ingrained into our heads so we can ID things faster and make our reads faster.”
That’s the goal. Someone — or someones — replacing Brown will simply be the benefit of that effort this spring and into summer and fall camp.
“I think our room is just filled with a bunch of competitors and guys getting better every day,” Laughery said. “All of us in that room are pretty close. We’re learning together every day, and Coach Ward is pushing us.”