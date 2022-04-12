CHAMPAIGN — Jordyn Slaughter approached Illinois football’s first spring practice in full pads at the end of March with a bit of apprehension.
It wasn’t without reason. The last time the 6-foot-5, 320-pound offensive lineman put on full pads was also the end of his 2021 season.
Slaughter broke his left ankle in the first fully-padded day of training camp last fall after he got rolled up on from behind.
The Belleville native was in the mix to replace Kendrick Green at right guard after impressing then first-year coach Bret Bielema last spring. Instead, he had to deal with a season-ending surgery right when his Illini career was poised for a breakout.
So a return to full pads in late March required a mental reset. Slaughter called his mom. Prayed on it, too.
“That morning I blocked everything out and put my helmet on and went back out there,” Slaughter said. “It was a long seven months just trying to get my mind mentally right. … That day was just a big adjustment for me.
“I talked with (offensive line coach Bart Miller) just mentally trying to block that out of my head, focus on the task at hand and get better than I was last year.”
Slaughter is back in the running for a starting spot on what will be a mostly rebuilt Illinois offensive line come the Aug. 27 season opener against Wyoming. Five-year starters Doug Kramer and Vederian Lowe are gone. So is last fall’s one-season fill-in starter Jack Badovinac.
The broken ankle ultimately didn’t rob Slaughter of his opportunity. It just pushed it back.
“I knew where (Bielema) wanted me to be in fall camp,” Slaughter said. “It was kind of heartbreaking at first. I was working hard in the summer and the spring just to impress the new coaching staff that we had. We talked about it, and he said I’d get my shot again. I really wasn’t worried about it.”
That doesn’t mean Slaughter was able to avoid some doubt creeping in to his mind following his injury and into the rehab and recovery process. He said his first thought was “Why me?” and that he questioned himself and his future after having surgery.
But those doubts cleared. Slaughter embraced what he could to do help himself and his team despite not being able to play last fall.
“We have the injured guys sit up front because theyr’e not up and down the stairs,” Bielema said about the setup for team meetings at the Smith Center. “I would always see Jordyn’s notepad out, engaged. He cares a lot.
“Last year was frustrating when he saw our success, but also when he saw our failures. I’ve been excited to get him out there. I hope the growth he had in the first practices has given him the confidence that he belongs out there.”
Slaughter said his ankle is probably at 90 percent with spring practices just past the halfway point. The metal plate screwed into his left leg is permanent. Occasional discomfort or pain is basically his reality moving forward, but actually being back out of the field is worth it.
“When I met with (team physician Dr. Robert Bane) and he told me I was good to go, I called my mom and my dad and sat in the car and probably cried for like 10 minutes,” Slaughter said. “I knew the work I put in to get there. This could have been a year-long recovery, but it was only six months. It was a blessing for me.”
Slaughter’s offensive line teammates saw the work he put in. Saw him at the Smith Center watching film every day. Saw him stay positive and encouraging even when he couldn’t play. Now they’re happy to have him back.
“One of the most powerful guys on this team,” Illinois offensive lineman Alex Pihlstrom said. “You should see him bench press. I’m his partner, and I’m like, ‘Oh man. I’ve got to be with this guy. Are you kidding me?’
“He’s working on that ankle. I know he’s a little hesitant on it right now, but that comes with confidence. That’s how he is. He’s confident. If I have him next to me, I’m confident.”
That’s a far cry from where Slaughter was at physically after his surgery. Not putting pressure of any kind on his surgically-repaired ankle meant not walking for six weeks.
“When I finally walked again, I was on crutches, and that was the worst experience of my life,” Slaughter said. “I would have rather been on the scooter than walking.”
Slaughter started going half-speed through strength and conditioning drills in the months leading up to spring practices. The key word as he got more active? Restraint. The urge to do more was one he had to fight.
“I just wanted to go as fast as I could, but I knew I couldn’t at that moment,” Slaughter said. “I just had to restrain myself a little bit.”
Just like his ankle is at 90 percent, Slaughter still has work to do to be up to speed on the offensive line. The rest of spring, summer workouts and fall camp will give him that opportunity.
“He’s popped in there at guard and been very impressive,” Bielema said. “The injury he had, there’s going to be the transitional time where it’s getting used to running and firing and using that leg full go. I think he’s the one that realizes, too, he’s got to get that stamina back up. When you can’t play football for that long, just playing football for a two-hour practice is, in itself, a chore. Very impressed with his demeanor, his work ethic and his recall.”