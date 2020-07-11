COLUMBUS, Ohio — House of ‘Paign wrapped up its stay at Nationwide Arena and in The Basketball Tournament with heavy hearts.
Malcolm Hill lost his grandmother this week. Andres Feliz lost his grandfather.
Both kept playing. Both remained vital to House of ‘Paign’s TBT run that ultimately came to an end Friday with an 83-76 quarterfinal loss to Dayton alumni team Red Scare.
“I spoke individually with each of them,” House of ‘Paign coach Mike LaTulip said. “You want to talk about selfless guys, both of them said, ‘I don’t want it to be a distraction, and I want it to obviously be about the team.’
“Life’s a lot bigger than basketball. I think all of us have realized that in the last three to four months. That’s why I told these guys even before the game and even before the Elam ending, continue to cherish these moments you have with each other. You never know. This may be the only time we have this group together. Crazier things have happened.”
Hill said he knew Feliz might be upset that he shared the news of his grandfather during Friday’s postgame press conference. But one former Illinois guard wanted to make sure another knew he was appreciated.
“Talk about someone who’s sacrificing — especially someone who just graduated college and where he’s coming from,” Hill said. “He lost his grandfather a few days ago along with me. The fact that we just all sacrificed for the team — especially Andres, man — I just wanted to give him props for making that sacrifice for us.”
Hill, of course, was dealing with his own loss. LaTulip credited his former Illini teammate for making the team’s TBT run possible.
“I’m not sure any of this is possible without him — seriously,” the House of ‘Paign coach said. “What he did in these 11-12 days, I can’t say enough about him. … For him to come out here and show so much heart playing with a heavy heart, I’m honored to coach the kid, but I’m honored to call him a friend as well.”
Feliz finished his inaugural TBT run as House of ‘Paign’s leading scorer Friday. The 6-foot-2 guard finished with 17 points, 14 rebounds (a tournament high) and four steals.
The only recent grad on the House of ‘Paign roster, the 22-year-old Feliz still became a leader.
“This dude is just a basketball savant,” LaTulip said. “When you’re in practice, you start to see it. He’s not the most outgoing guy in the world. He’s very, very soft spoken, but he has this innate ability to command a team, which is very impressive because he’s the youngest guy on our team. Seeing him being able to do that and guys following him because he plays the game the right way and knows the game.”
House of ‘Paign had three other scorers in double figures Friday. Former Morgan Park and DePaul standout Billy Garrett Jr. had his best game of the tournament with 16 points and six rebounds. The other “grad transfers” also fared well, with Mike Daum chipping in 12 points and five rebounds and Kyle Vinales 11 points, three assists and two rebounds.
Red Scare made Daum work for his dozen points, though. The former South Dakota State All-American had to take 12 shots to get there — after scoring 23 points on 10 shots in Wednesday’s win against Carmen’s Crew — and went just 1 of 5 from three-point range.
Shadowing Daum nearly the entire game was Red Scare’s Trey Landers. The recent Dayton grad led his team with 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists, but his defense on Daum might have been even more important.
“The biggest thing for us is we knew Daum could score the ball,” Landers said. “All these guys kind of put me up for the challenge. They said, ‘Trey we need you to lock in,’ so I told these guys I’d be locked in. It’s for money, obviously, but at the end of the day I respect these guys and they respect me. I just kind of went up for the challenge. Obviously he hit a couple shots, but he’s a really good player and really good scorer.”
Two of Daum’s five missed three-pointers came in the latter stages of the Elam ending.
“You’ll take that any day of the week,” LaTulip said of those shots. “I think everyone on this team would tell you that. Mike’s another guy with a lot of pride, and he was beating himself up in the locker room about it and came up and apologized to me. I was like, ‘Why are you apologizing, man? We’re not even here without you.’”
Daum was House of ‘Paign’s leading scorer in the team’s two wins. The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 18.7 points and 8.7 rebounds for the tournament.
A quarterfinal run in its TBT debut is just the start for House of ‘Paign. LaTulip called it the “best basketball experience” he’d ever had.
“There was way too much fun had this week to not want to run it back next year,” he added. “Obviously, a lot goes into it. I thought we laid the foundation this year with a lot of really good guys. … I hope anybody that watches us, watches House of ‘Paign, realizes we’re tough dudes and play the game the right way. We want that to be the staple and cornerstone moving forward.”
Hill is on board for more TBT, too.
“I would do this all over again with the same group of guys,” he said. “This was so much fun just competing. We didn’t win, but I’m really happy with the way we went out.”
The House of ‘Paign players will all likely play overseas next season. That is, of course, unless the NBA comes calling for Daum.
Or if Hill is approached with a two-way G League contract, which is something ESPN analyst Fran Frischilla mentioned was a possibility this week.
The TBT run was just a side gig for LaTulip, though. He works for a recruiting firm in Austin, Texas, that partners with advanced tech companies and venture capital-backed startups. He’s all in to coach House of ‘Paign again, but that might be the only foray into the coaching world for the 26-year-old.
“I’m not in the coaching profession,” LaTulip said. “Obviously, I like to think that I have a good basketball acumen, but I’ve gone down the coaching road before. I like the life that I live in terms of being able to have basketball at arms’ distance. The TBT has really kind of provided that in terms of giving me that outlet to coach and be around a team and put together a team, but none of this would have happened if it wasn’t for the guys we have and how hard they played.”
