CHAMPAIGN — A standout wrestler in his own right at Iowa.
A loyal assistant coach to Mark Johnson at Illinois.
Then a successful head coach who left his own mark on the Illini wrestling program.
Jim Heffernan hasn’t necessarily filled many different titles during his time associated with wrestling.
But it’s been his lifelong passion. A passion that will now revolve around viewing the sport in a different light.
Illinois announced Heffernan would retire on Thursday evening, ending a nearly three-decade coaching run with the Illini.
“The Illinois program has afforded me life-changing memories, experiences and relationships,” Heffernan said in a statement. “The decision to retire has been challenging, to say the least, but I feel great about the current group and the future of the program.”
Heffernan started on the Illinois coaching staff in 1993 under Johnson. When Johnson retired in 2009, Heffernan was promoted to the top spot. He leaves Illinois with a 117-59-2 record in dual matches, with the Illini only having one losing season during those 12 seasons.
Two wrestlers — Jesse Delgado and Isaiah Martinez — won NCAA championships during Heffernan’s tenure. Delgaldo accomplished the feat at 125 pounds in 2013 and 2014. Martinez followed Delgado’s success with NCAA titles at 157 pounds in 2015 and 2016.
It’s unclear right now who might succeed Heffernan, but assistant coaches Jeremy Hunter and Mike Poeta have long-standing ties to the Illini program. Hunter just wrapped up his 19th season on the Illini staff and Poeta, who wrestled at Illinois and was an instrumental part of the Illini team that won a Big Ten championship in 2005, completed his fifth season as an Illinois assistant.
“For nearly three decades, Jim Heffernan has dedicated his life to Illinois wrestling,” Illini athletic director Josh Whitman said in a statement. “He represents our athletic program’s most closely held values: He cares deeply about his student-athletes and his colleagues, and he embodies toughness, competitiveness and hard work. Through his actions and his words, he has been a leader, mentor and friend to many. Our program will miss him.”
Heffernan received a five-year contract extension in 2018 that would have him coach the program through the 2022-2023 season. His salary was $195,940, according to information in the UI’s annual “Gray Book.”
But now it’s on to retirement for Heffernan, who won an NCAA title at 150 pounds in 1986 wrestling for Iowa before being inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2006 and the National Iowa Varsity Club Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015.
“I am grateful to the University of Illinois, Josh Whitman and the entire Division of Intercollegiate Athletics for the opportunity to be a part of the Illini,” Heffernan said. “For the past 29 years, (my wife) Rebecca and I have lived, worked and raised our children here, and it has truly become home.”