MAHOMET — Some high-school coaches work for decades in Illinois before they experience one of their teams qualifying for an IHSA state tournament.
Some never reach that stage at all.
James Heinold is in the opposite position.
He’ll oversee Mahomet-Seymour softball (27-5) in Friday’s Class 3A state semifinal versus St. Ignatius (29-8-1) at Peoria’s Louisville Slugger Sports Complex. This game will happen 144 days after Heinold was approved as the M-S coach by the school’s board of education.
“I didn’t really imagine it right away,” Heinold said when asked about the possibility of such a rapid rise for his new team. “But when I saw the team compete against Unity our first game and we were competitive with a really strong Olympia team and we beat them ... I talked to the other coaches, and I’m like, ‘I think we’ve got something here.’
“(I thought) if we really continue to develop and build and keep this thing rolling, we might able to do something in the postseason.”
Spot-on belief, Coach. M-S is two victories away from securing a state championship during its first-ever state tournament appearance. Fellow 3A semifinalists St. Ignatius, Antioch (29-3) and Lemont (32-6) have advanced to at least one state tournament previously.
At the helm is a man who’s spent more than a decade as the Mahomet-Seymour Junior High softball coach — a role he still holds in tandem with his high-school duties. Heinold propelled the younger Bulldogs to IESA Class AA state tournament berths in 2008 and 2016.
“He definitely was pushing us in the beginning because he knew (and) we all knew that we could get to the point where we are now,” sophomore shortstop Madeleine Cortez said. “Those hard practices where we’re literally sweating so much and putting all of our effort in, he’s like, ‘Keep pushing. You guys can make it there.’ The more he pushes in practice, the easier the game is.”
The Bulldogs sought a new softball coach once Lisa Ayers resigned from the job after five seasons, her last being a 16-8 campaign in 2021.
Some of the players took it upon themselves to reel in their new leader.
“I was at a high school soccer game (earlier this school year),” Heinold said. “(The girls) came and approached me and were like, ‘Would you coach us this year?’ I said, ‘You know what, I coach track at the junior high. So that would be tough for me to leave that position.’”
Heinold promised the players he’d mull it over.
“They kept bugging me and bugging me, and eventually I’m kind of like, ‘OK, I want these girls to have a coach for their season,’” Heinold said. “I said, ‘Let’s do it.’”
Heinold received the school board’s blessing on Jan. 18, 2022. The new M-S softball season began March 15 versus Unity, the defending Class 2A fourth-place finisher. The Bulldogs collected a 4-3 win over the Rockets — who last week captured third place in the 2A state tournament — and won 18 of their first 20 games overall.
Heinold said the athletes’ persistence to get him on board as coach “made me feel welcomed right off the bat.”
“I’m like, ‘OK, I didn’t ruin anything in junior high for them,’” Heinold said, “so they still feel like maybe I can do the job. If I had their support, I felt comfortable moving into the position.”
Cortez said Heinold is good at welcoming and accepting insight from his players on how to make the team better.
“He listens to us. ... He just is always there for us, will always support us,” Cortez said. “That’s really good to have a coach on your side no matter what. If you do good or you do bad in a game, it’s always nice to have a coach with you.”
Heinold’s biggest concern from the season’s outset was “making sure I give everybody opportunities to show what they’re capable of.” That’s reflected in his typical starting lineup, which contains at least one athlete from all four high school grade levels.
“One thing I told the girls is, ‘I don’t like drama,’” Heinold said. “If a girl’s in a position you want to be in, then do something about it. Work hard. Get better at it. But, ultimately, it’s the coach’s decision on who plays where, and don’t take it out on each other.”
Cortez describes the chance to attend a Bulldogs practice or game as “really exciting” and “always a blast” — words that must be music to Heinold’s ears.
“If you’re relaxed and have fun, it opens you up to have good games,” Heinold said. “The girls have done a really good job of trying to make sure they continue to stay relaxed yet know, you are there for a reason. You’re there to contribute and help out your team the best that you can, but be relaxed while you’re doing it.”
That message isn’t changing this week in Peoria for Heinold or assistant coaches Julia McNaught, Derrick Odle and Mark Jones.
Against St. Ignatius on Friday and versus either Antioch or Lemont on Saturday — in a 9 a.m. third-place game or an 11:30 a.m. state-championship game — the M-S coaching staff is urging the Bulldogs to keep doing what’s allowed them to make history so far.
“These games are no different than the games we’ve already played, and I’ve told the girls it’s just another game,” Heinold said. “Just be ready, go out there, do what you can, pick each other up. ... That’s what we’ve been doing this whole season, and I see that continuing for our last two games.”
That this storybook season is transpiring with 10 underclassmen on the roster also promotes promise for the future of Heinold’s program.
“It’s actually really cool to think about it,” Cortez said. “We’re getting somewhere that (former Bulldogs) never could. And the people after us, hopefully, they can look up or see, ‘Dang, those girls ... really set the goal and the tone of what Mahomet-Seymour can do.’”