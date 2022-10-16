Each week until his ballot is due, longtime Heisman Trophy voter Bob Asmussen will offer up his Top 10.
Thanks to another yeoman-like effort in a homecoming win against Minnesota, the Illini's Chase Brown remains near the top of Asmussen's list. He's the top running back and one of two non-quarterbacks in this week's Top 10.
Let The News-Gazette's longtime college football writer know your feelings via email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.
Oct. 16 Heisman Power Poll
1. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, QB
2. Hendon Hooker, Tennessee, QB
3. Bryce Young, Alabama, QB
4. Chase Brown, Illinois, RB
5. Blake Corum, Michigan, RB
6. Caleb Williams, USC, QB
7. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA, QB
8. Adrian Martinez, Kansas State, QB
9. Drake Maye, North Carolina, QB
10. Max Duggan, TCU, QB