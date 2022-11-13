Each week until his ballot is due, longtime Heisman Trophy voter Bob Asmussen will offer up his Top 10.
Illinois star tailback Chase Brown suffered a leg injury late in Saturday's 31-24 loss to Purdue and his status for the Michigan game is unknown.
Brown, the nation's leading rusher, finished just short of his 10th 100-game this season, gaining 98. He scored two touchdowns.
Brown also passed Antoineo Harris for second on the school's career rushing list behind Robert Holcombe. Brown now has 3.005 career yards, just the second to pass 3,000.
The loss to Purdue cost the running back a few spots on The News-Gazette's Heisman Trophy rankings.
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is back on top after throwing five touchdown passes against Indiana. As long as the Buckeyes keep winning, he is considered the heavy favorite.
Here is the list:
PLAYER SCHOOl POS. PREV.
1. C.J. Stroud Ohio State QB 2
2. Drake Maye North Carolina QB 9
3. Caleb Williams Southern California QB 2
4. Hendon Hooker Tennessee QB 3
5. Blake Corum Michigan RB 7
6. Chase Brown Illinois RB 4
7. Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State WR --
8. Bryce Young Alabama QB 8
9. Michael Penix Jr. Washington QB --
10. Max Duggan TCU QB 5